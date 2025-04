Man booked for threatening to install antiaircraft gun at university

A man in his 20s was booked by the Gwangjin Police Precinct in eastern Seoul on Monday for allegedly posting an online threat involving an antiaircraft gun.The man posted a photo of a map of Konkuk University in Gwanjin District, eastern Seoul, on a social media platform around 11 p.m. on Sunday, along with a message asking, "Where should I install an antiaircraft gun?"Authorities are currently investigating the man's motive and the circumstances behind the post, according to the police.BY CHO MUN-GYU [ [email protected]