Man booked for threatening to install antiaircraft gun at university
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 14:21
A man in his 20s was booked by the Gwangjin Police Precinct in eastern Seoul on Monday for allegedly posting an online threat involving an antiaircraft gun.
The man posted a photo of a map of Konkuk University in Gwanjin District, eastern Seoul, on a social media platform around 11 p.m. on Sunday, along with a message asking, "Where should I install an antiaircraft gun?"
Authorities are currently investigating the man's motive and the circumstances behind the post, according to the police.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU
