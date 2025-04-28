Personal information watchdog chief says SKT probe could take months, a year
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 19:25
Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) Chair Ko Hak-soo said Monday that forensic analysis into the recent SK Telecom USIM data breach could take as little as two to three months or over a year, depending on the complexity of the system.
The response came in a full session of the National Assembly’s Political Affairs Committee to a question from People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Kang Min-kuk about when an official announcement would be made regarding the investigation results.
"We have yet to receive an official response to our data requests from SK Telecom," Ko said. "We visited the site on the day of the incident, received an oral briefing and have been communicating with the company since."
When Rep. Kang criticized Ko's comments as "indifferent and irresponsible," the PIPC chief defended the commission’s actions.
"SK Telecom's customer base covers nearly half of the nation's population, and it is a key telecommunications operator," he said.
"We have already launched a dedicated task force. Compared to past incidents at LG U+ and KT, this is a much more serious situation."
Ko noted that amendments to the Personal Information Protection Act two years ago strengthened punitive measures, raising the potential for significant penalties.
He also said that while SKT is offering free USIM card replacements, public anxiety remains high.
"We are internally reviewing additional measures and will urge the company to take further action," he said.
Asked by PPP Rep. Yoon Han-hong whether simply changing the USIM card would fully ensure safety, Ko said, "Replacing the USIM can prevent secondary damage from the customer’s perspective."
Changing carriers could also help prevent secondary harm, Ko answered in response to whether switching carriers to LG U+ or KT would help.
Ko was cautious when responding to Yoon’s suggestion that carriers should waive contract termination fees for customers forced to switch providers due to security concerns.
"I believe it is something the company should consider proactively," the PIPC chair said.
