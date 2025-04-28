Police investigate decomposed body found in alley in Gwangju
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 15:02
Police have launched an investigation after a body was found in an alley in Gwangju, Gyeonggi, on Sunday.
A report came in around 3:40 p.m. that day about a male body lying in an alleyway in Gonjiam-eup, according to the Gwangju Police Precinct. The alley, located between two commercial buildings, was narrow and had been blocked off to restrict foot traffic.
The resident who found the body said they had been hanging laundry when some clothing fell. While picking it up, they discovered the body and contacted authorities.
Police said the body was clothed in a top and underwear. A pair of pants was found nearby, but it was undetermined whether they belonged to the deceased.
Due to the body's advanced state of decomposition, officers said it was difficult to immediately determine whether foul play was involved.
“We plan to confirm the man’s identity through an autopsy by the National Forensic Service and continue the investigation from there,” a police official said.
