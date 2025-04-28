Seoul Plaza to undergo first major renovation in 21 years
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 11:55
Seoul Plaza, located in front of Seoul City Hall, will undergo its first major renovation in 21 years, with the Seoul Metropolitan Government announcing plans to model the space after Madison Square Park, a landmark park in New York.
“Seoul Plaza will be transformed into a new space where culture, art, leisure and nature can be enjoyed simultaneously by incorporating the concept of forest and garden,” said the Seoul Metropolitan Government Monday.
Since its opening in May 2004, Seoul Plaza has primarily served as an event-oriented space hosting festivals and exhibitions.
The city plans to plant 24 pine trees and six zelkova trees in the plaza, along with planting flowers and shrubs beneath them to create a garden atmosphere. The aim is to recreate Seoul Plaza as a “garden-like square.”
Around the plaza, about 300 movable planters containing trees such as mountain maples and rowan trees were placed. A "garden-style photo zone" has also been created where visitors can take commemorative photos with the reflection of Seoul City Hall in the background.
The plaza's ground was also transformed to be more environmentally friendly. The grass, which had frequently been damaged and repaired due to over 300 events annually, was replaced with hardy Korean turf suitable for Seoul’s climate.
Wooden pathways were also installed between the grass areas. The drainage system, which had deteriorated over 21 years due to soil compaction, was also improved.
“We have addressed the previous limitations of lacking shade and resting spaces,” said the Seoul City Government. “The renovation is expected to reduce approximately 331.92 tons of carbon annually.”
The newly unveiled Seoul Plaza is not yet complete. Starting in November, the city plans to add six zelkova planters with seating areas on the east side of the plaza and install sitting walls around the garden. Seoul aims to fully complete the Seoul Plaza Forest and Garden by April 2026.
“We will transform Seoul Plaza, a landmark of Seoul, into a relaxing space where citizens can enjoy culture and art and stay for long periods,” said Lee Soo-yeon, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Garden City Bureau. “Like Madison Square Park, which New Yorkers are proud of, Seoul Plaza will leave a deep impression and charm both Seoul citizens and domestic and international tourists.”
Meanwhile, the Seoul Metropolitan Government, together with the Seoul Archdiocese of the Catholic Church, planted 300 Cornus officinalis trees on the southern slope of Sky Park in World Cup Park, Mapo District on Saturday.
Following this tree-planting event, Seoul and the Seoul Archdiocese plan to sign an agreement in September to create an ecological scenic forest in World Cup Park.
Under the agreement, the Archdiocese will plant trees on about 2,000 square meters (21,527 square feet) out of the 52,000 square meters of vacant space on the southern slope of World Cup Park. Seoul will provide the planting site, offer education on planting methods, and support tree maintenance after the event.
