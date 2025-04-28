 Son of PPP lawmaker faces indictment on marijuana charges
Son of PPP lawmaker faces indictment on marijuana charges

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 17:22 Updated: 28 Apr. 2025, 17:23
Lee, the son of People Power Party lawmaker Lee Chul-gyu who faces drug charges, leaves the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on April 23 after attending a pretrial detention hearing. [NEWS1]

Police have referred the son of People Power Party lawmaker Lee Chul-gyu to prosecutors on drug charges, along with three other suspects involved in the same case.
 
"We referred four suspects to the prosecution earlier this morning," the police's National Office of Investigation disclosed during a regular press briefing on Monday. "Two were sent with detention, while the others were sent without detention."
 

Related Article

 
Police said Lee allegedly attempted to collect five grams (0.01 pounds) of liquid marijuana last October in Seocho District, southern Seoul, using the so-called "throwing" method, in which sellers leave narcotics at a designated location for buyers to pick up. 
 
A resident reported suspicious activity, and the attempt ultimately failed.
 
Lee was reportedly in a rental car with his wife and an acquaintance, surnamed Jeong, at the time. 
 
Police booked Lee, his wife, Jeong and another individual, who allegedly received the marijuana coordinates via Telegram and passed them along to Jeong.
 
The National Forensic Service detected a positive result for marijuana in Lee’s hair sample following a drug test. 
 
The court issued a detention warrant for Lee on April 23, citing concerns that he could attempt to flee. Authorities also detained the person who received the marijuana coordinates after a positive drug test, citing the same flight risk concerns.
 
Although Lee’s wife also tested positive for marijuana, police did not seek a detention warrant for her, judging that her involvement was minor. 
 
Police requested a detention warrant for Jeong, but the court rejected the request on April 22.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
Son of PPP lawmaker faces indictment on marijuana charges

