Teacher busted for drunkenly chasing noisy students off lawn with car
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 16:21
Police caught an elementary school teacher who was allegedly chasing and assaulting elementary school students with his car while intoxicated because they were making noise in front of his house.
The teacher, a man in his 40s, was charged with drunk driving and assault, the Yesan Police Precinct in South Chungcheong said Monday.
The teacher is accused of assaulting elementary school students around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday in Sapgyo-eup, Yesan County.
At the time, police said the teacher attempted to warn the students who were making noise in front of his house, but when the students fled on bicycles, he chased them for several hundred meters in his car before knocking them off their bikes.
He was confirmed to have been intoxicated at the time of his arrest, while it was reported that the teacher and the victims are not from the same school.
Police are investigating the teacher to determine the detailed circumstances of the incident.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
