'They're not like us': Daegu police stand out with meme-based awareness campaign
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 15:05 Updated: 28 Apr. 2025, 15:13
The Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency is drawing attention for producing crime prevention videos in the form of viral memes and short parody clips based on popular dramas.
A recent traffic safety campaign video styled after the "Kendrick Lamar Challenge" meme garnered 15,000 views, according to the Daegu police on Monday. Another short parodying this year’s hit Netflix drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines" to raise awareness about voice phishing racked up 16,000 views.
The "Kendrick Lamar Challenge" is a meme trend where celebrities imitate the steps performed by U.S. rapper Kendrick Lamar while wearing flared jeans during the Super Bowl halftime show. Korean artists like Twice and J-Hope have also taken part in the trend, fueling its popularity.
Having actively promoted crime prevention through social media, the Daegu police decided to join the challenge following a suggestion from a member of the agency’s public relations office. The video opens with seven PR staffers performing Lamar's iconic steps. As one employee stumbles, another tosses a helmet to protect their head, followed by the campaign slogan, "Always wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle."
In the “When Life Gives You Tangerines" parody, a daughter anxiously worries whether her mother has fallen victim to a voice phishing scam. The video reimagines a scene from the drama, where the female protagonist urgently calls her mother via a public phone in Jeju Island, with the daughter crying out, "Wait, so you really sent the money?" A message then appears saying, "Voice phishing damages amount to 854.5 billion won [$594 million], the highest on record."
The videos were posted on the Daegu police’s YouTube and Instagram accounts and have since spread across online communities such as mom-focused forums. Comments praised the clips as "easy to understand and innovative," while others suggested, "Since kids are watching these shorts, it would be great to make one about teenage drug crimes too."
A Daegu police official said the agency will continue to strengthen communication with local residents by producing creative content for crime prevention campaigns.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAEK KYUNG-SEO [[email protected]]
