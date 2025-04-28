 'They're not like us': Daegu police stand out with meme-based awareness campaign
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

'They're not like us': Daegu police stand out with meme-based awareness campaign

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 15:05 Updated: 28 Apr. 2025, 15:13
Screenshots of crime awareness videos produced by the Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency. A Kendrick Lamar challenge meme, left, and a parody short of ″When Life Gives You Tangerines″ are gaining popularity. [DAEGU METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

Screenshots of crime awareness videos produced by the Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency. A Kendrick Lamar challenge meme, left, and a parody short of ″When Life Gives You Tangerines″ are gaining popularity. [DAEGU METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

 
The Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency is drawing attention for producing crime prevention videos in the form of viral memes and short parody clips based on popular dramas.
 
A recent traffic safety campaign video styled after the "Kendrick Lamar Challenge" meme garnered 15,000 views, according to the Daegu police on Monday. Another short parodying this year’s hit Netflix drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines" to raise awareness about voice phishing racked up 16,000 views.
 

Related Article

 
The "Kendrick Lamar Challenge" is a meme trend where celebrities imitate the steps performed by U.S. rapper Kendrick Lamar while wearing flared jeans during the Super Bowl halftime show. Korean artists like Twice and J-Hope have also taken part in the trend, fueling its popularity.
 
Having actively promoted crime prevention through social media, the Daegu police decided to join the challenge following a suggestion from a member of the agency’s public relations office. The video opens with seven PR staffers performing Lamar's iconic steps. As one employee stumbles, another tosses a helmet to protect their head, followed by the campaign slogan, "Always wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle."
 
In the “When Life Gives You Tangerines" parody, a daughter anxiously worries whether her mother has fallen victim to a voice phishing scam. The video reimagines a scene from the drama, where the female protagonist urgently calls her mother via a public phone in Jeju Island, with the daughter crying out, "Wait, so you really sent the money?" A message then appears saying, "Voice phishing damages amount to 854.5 billion won [$594 million], the highest on record."
 
The videos were posted on the Daegu police’s YouTube and Instagram accounts and have since spread across online communities such as mom-focused forums. Comments praised the clips as "easy to understand and innovative," while others suggested, "Since kids are watching these shorts, it would be great to make one about teenage drug crimes too."
 
A Daegu police official said the agency will continue to strengthen communication with local residents by producing creative content for crime prevention campaigns.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAEK KYUNG-SEO [[email protected]]
tags Kendrick Lamar Police When Life Gives You Tangerines

More in Social Affairs

Son of PPP lawmaker faces indictment on marijuana charges

Air Busan passenger handed to police after touching emergency exit during flight to China

Gay K-pop star Bain thanks actor Hong Seok-cheon for giving him the courage to come out

Teacher busted for drunkenly chasing noisy students off lawn with car

Wildfire breaks out on Daegu's Mount Hamji

Related Stories

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] 5 iconic filming spots featured in Netflix series “When Life Gives You Tangerines”

Warm Jeju drama 'When Life Gives You Tangerines' to take viewers through four seasons of life

When mathematics is needed

Monk Haemin quits public activities after not-so-Buddhist behavior

Romance with an outer space twist: Actors assemble for new series 'When the Stars Gossip'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)