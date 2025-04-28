 Two Surion helicopters mobilized to fight Daegu wildfire during night
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 21:54
Mount Hamji in Nogok-dong, Daegu, is on fire on April 28 evening. [YONHAP]

Authorities have dispatched two helicopters to fight a wildfire in Daegu through the night, while the latest investigation found the fire began in an off-limits area of Mount Hamji.
 
Two KUH-1 Surion utility helicopters will be used to put out the fire, according to reports. Four drones will also be used to monitor the grounds.
 

Some 3,400 residents had been evacuated as of Monday evening. Around 760 officials have been dispatched to the scene. Authorities mobilized 32 helicopters and 108 vehicles, including 42 fire trucks, during the daytime.
 
More helicopters will be dispatched after the sun rises, according to authorities.
 
A helicopter dispatched to the Hamji Mountain wildifre on April 28 in Daegu [YONHAP]

The fire had affected an estimated 151 hectares (373 acres) as of 8 p.m., Yonhap reported. Around 19 percent of the fire has been contained.
 
Meanwhile, ground zero of the fire was an area restricted by the Daegu city government due to the wildfire risk. The fire is suspected to have started on a ridge of Mount Hamji near Nogok-dong, where hikers have been banned, according to the city government.
 
The exact cause of the fire will be investigated afterward, according to the city government.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
