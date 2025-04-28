Unlicensed driver arrested after dragging cop in traffic stop

Wildfire breaks out on Daegu's Mount Hamji

Teacher busted for drunkenly chasing noisy students off lawn with car

Gay K-pop star Bain thanks actor Hong Seok-cheon for giving him the courage to come out

Air Busan passenger handed to police after touching emergency exit during flight to China

Son of PPP lawmaker faces indictment on marijuana charges

Pyeongtaek rice ships out

Like hockey or Tim Hortons? Head to Pyeongtaek for some Canada culture

Suspect in deadly Maserati hit-and-run handed over to prosecution

Bus drivers' strikes averted in Seoul and other major cities

Illegal immigrant who jumped into sea to avoid drunk driving arrest caught and deported