Wildfire breaks out on Daegu's Mount Hamji
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 15:36 Updated: 28 Apr. 2025, 17:01
Fire authorities issued a Level 2 response Monday as a wildfire that broke out on Mount Hamji in Daegu spread rapidly.
The wildfire broke out at around 2 p.m. Monday in Nogok-dong, Buk District, in Daegu. It quickly spread over two kilometers (1.24 miles) to nearby resident areas.
Fire authorities dispatched 19 helicopters, 38 pieces of equipment and 165 personnel to extinguish the fires.
The Buk District Office in Daegu sent out text message warnings to residents of the nearby area around 2:58 p.m.
Authorities initially issued a Level 1 response at around 3:14 p.m., which they brought almost immediately to Level 2 around 3:22 p.m.
Both entrances and exits at Bukdaegu IC, of the Gyeongbu Expressway, were blocked off due to wildfire and smoke emanating from the fire.
Around 1,200 people were evacuated from residential areas of Buk District
“I urge related agencies to take the highest-priority measures to prevent damage to life and property,” said Ko Ki-dong, acting Minister of the Interior and Safety and head of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters. “Considering that this is an urban wildfire, proactively evacuate vulnerable groups, prepare for evacuation and immediately evacuate residents in areas where the forest fire is likely to affect them, and establish firebreaks for residential facilities.”
No casualties had been reported as of 3:20 p.m.
Update, April 28: Crisis response raised to Level 2.
Update, April 28: Added information about roads being blocked off, district resident evacuations and government statements.
