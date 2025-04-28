 Wildfire breaks out on Daegu's Mount Hamji
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Wildfire breaks out on Daegu's Mount Hamji

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 15:36 Updated: 28 Apr. 2025, 17:01
Smoke from a wildfire that broke out on Mount Hamji in Daegu is pictured on April 28. [YONHAP]

Smoke from a wildfire that broke out on Mount Hamji in Daegu is pictured on April 28. [YONHAP]

 
Fire authorities issued a Level 2 response Monday as a wildfire that broke out on Mount Hamji in Daegu spread rapidly.
 
The wildfire broke out at around 2 p.m. Monday in Nogok-dong, Buk District, in Daegu. It quickly spread over two kilometers (1.24 miles) to nearby resident areas.
 

Related Article

 
Fire authorities dispatched 19 helicopters, 38 pieces of equipment and 165 personnel to extinguish the fires.
 
The Buk District Office in Daegu sent out text message warnings to residents of the nearby area around 2:58 p.m.
 
Authorities initially issued a Level 1 response at around 3:14 p.m., which they brought almost immediately to Level 2 around 3:22 p.m.
 
Both entrances and exits at Bukdaegu IC, of the Gyeongbu Expressway, were blocked off due to wildfire and smoke emanating from the fire.
 
Around 1,200 people were evacuated from residential areas of Buk District
 
“I urge related agencies to take the highest-priority measures to prevent damage to life and property,” said Ko Ki-dong, acting Minister of the Interior and Safety and head of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters. “Considering that this is an urban wildfire, proactively evacuate vulnerable groups, prepare for evacuation and immediately evacuate residents in areas where the forest fire is likely to affect them, and establish firebreaks for residential facilities.” 
 
No casualties had been reported as of 3:20 p.m.
 
Smoke from a wildfire that broke out on Mount Hamji in Daegu is pictured on April 28. [NEWS1]

Smoke from a wildfire that broke out on Mount Hamji in Daegu is pictured on April 28. [NEWS1]

 
Update, April 28: Crisis response raised to Level 2.
 
Update, April 28: Added information about roads being blocked off, district resident evacuations and government statements.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Daegu wildfires Hamji Mountain

More in Social Affairs

Son of PPP lawmaker faces indictment on marijuana charges

Air Busan passenger handed to police after touching emergency exit during flight to China

Gay K-pop star Bain thanks actor Hong Seok-cheon for giving him the courage to come out

Teacher busted for drunkenly chasing noisy students off lawn with car

Wildfire breaks out on Daegu's Mount Hamji

Related Stories

Rubber mats in national parks to be gone by 2025

K-pop agency HYBE donates 1 billion won to restore cultural heritage damaged by wildfires

Wildfires damage evergreen forest, fortress heritage sites in Ulsan

Um Hong Gil Human Foundation celebrates reopening of earthquake-damaged school in Nepal

Hadong wildfire extinguished in 24 hours by 753 firefighters, 36 helicopters
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)