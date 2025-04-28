Wildfire-hit town invites visitors to learn about Confucian culture with their pet dogs
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 19:06 Updated: 28 Apr. 2025, 19:07
Uiseong, North Gyeongsang, became the first in the country to launch a Confucianism experience program where pets can accompany their owners.
The "DaengDaeng Confucian Academy Experience" set against the backdrop of the historic Confucian school Bian Hyanggyo, allows pet owners and their pets to don Confucian robes, learn traditional etiquette, practice calligraphy, craft hopae — traditional Korean identification tags — and stroll through village paths. The term daengdaeng is a cute way of referring to puppies in Korean since the Korean letters in the word resemble the word "puppy" in Korean.
The inaugural event, initially scheduled for late March, was postponed due to the worst wildfire ever recorded in the Uiseong region. The event resumed in April once conditions allowed.
The program was developed as part of Uiseong’s participation in the rural “Creatour” project, a public contest hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. It was co-developed with travel agency Fly Together.
"We were deeply moved when participants said that Uiseong should not be seen as a place to avoid because of the wildfire, but as a place that needs even more attention and visits," said a representative from Fly Together. "We decided to donate all proceeds from the Daengdaeng Confucian Academy Experience to an animal welfare organization supporting animals affected by the wildfire."
Through its "Uiseong Onsaemiro" brand, the county plans to offer sustainable travel experiences in collaboration with eight rural experience and recreation villages throughout the year.
"Starting with the DaengDaeng Confucian Academy Experience based in Gyochon Village, we hope that participating villages will successfully lead the Creatour project by showcasing their unique charm and resources,” said Woo Byung-ik, head of the Uiseong’s council of rural recreation.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK SI-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)