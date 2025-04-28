Acting President Han Duck-soo is beginning to warm up for a real presidential bid. Son Young-taek, the chief aide and secretary to the prime minister, submitted his resignation on Monday, signaling that a change in Han’s political course is imminent. On Tuesday, the People Power Party is set to announce the two finalists for its presidential primary, but all eyes are already on Han. The question remains: Can the prime minister of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration craft a convincing rationale for his presidential bid while distancing himself from the failures of the outgoing government? [PARK YONG-SEOK]