The tears of migrant fishers
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 00:02
Won Ok-kum
The author is a representative of the Migrant Center Donghaeng and originally from Vietnam.
In documentary films that capture the grueling struggle against rough seas and storms, it has become increasingly common to see migrant fishers making a living in distant, unfamiliar waters.
Yet such documentaries rarely acknowledge the hardships lurking behind those scenes. They seldom explore the daily struggles that migrant fishermen endure to survive.
Even for Korean nationals, life as a fisher is far from easy. Working at sea means enduring irregular working hours, scarce opportunities for rest or sleep, and rushed meals snatched during brief pauses in labor. Such conditions are, in fact, legal, falling under exceptions to the Labor Standards Act. Moreover, work performed on the deck of a vessel, perpetually rocked by waves, is perilous, with accidents always a looming threat.
Against this backdrop, migrant fishers — who occupy the lowest ranks regardless of age or experience — bear not only all the hardships faced by their Korean colleagues but also endure additional injustices and abusive practices as immigrants. Suffering from high-intensity, long hours of labor, many develop chronic ailments such as back pain, yet timely medical treatment is often inaccessible. Even when hospital visits are possible, continuity of care remains elusive, and full recovery is rare. When migrant fishers request a transfer to another employer due to such hardships, it is common for their current employer to demand exorbitant fees, sometimes hundreds of thousands or even millions of won, as a condition for release. Employers often refuse to grant transfers but readily dismiss workers without notice during fishing moratoriums. In such cases, migrant fishermen are told to seek other employment because there are no wages to be paid during the off-season. If they fail to register for new employment promptly, they risk falling into undocumented status, with little recourse for redress.
Wrongful practices must be corrected. The Ministry of Employment and Labor and other relevant authorities must urgently conduct investigations into the actual conditions of migrant fishers' employment and eliminate the entrenched practice of double contracting.
No one can deny that migrant fishers, laboring invisibly and enduring great hardship, play an indispensable role in supplying the diverse seafood on our tables. Only when they are no longer forced to shed unjust tears can we truly enjoy a bountiful table with a clear conscience.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
