Monday's fortune: Calm wins and new ideas guide the day
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 09:13
Many signs can expect a calm, hopeful day filled with small wins, new ideas and steady progress, while a few should move carefully to avoid frustration or overexertion. Your fortune for Monday, April 28, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 You might acquire something new today.
🔹 A peaceful, easygoing day lies ahead.
🔹 Helpful information may come your way.
🔹 Every long journey begins with a step.
🔹 A new vision or idea may emerge.
🔹 Be bold and confident in your efforts.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 A tranquil and leisurely day awaits.
🔹 Troubles stay distant — comfort is near.
🔹 Don't delay your to-do list.
🔹 Lay the right foundation from the start.
🔹 Beginning is already half the success.
🔹 Move forward with courage and curiosity.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 A quiet, uneventful day may unfold.
🔹 Trust in what's familiar.
🔹 Ease your body with warm baths.
🔹 Think carefully before deciding.
🔹 Stretch often — don’t stiffen up.
🔹 Focus on analyzing tasks clearly.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Old friends and traditions bring comfort.
🔹 Eat well even without an appetite.
🔹 Hydrate often — body first.
🔹 Take things step by step.
🔹 Align yourself with superiors.
🔹 Seek advice from elders or experienced hands.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Every shadow has its light.
🔹 Great things start with great potential.
🔹 Know when to advance and when to pause.
🔹 Push forward with self-assurance.
🔹 New ideas need a fresh canvas.
🔹 Good intel may find its way to you.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 A busy tree always catches the wind.
🔹 Stay balanced between differing views.
🔹 Speak less — observe more.
🔹 Keep your approach measured and fair.
🔹 Don’t boast or grow complacent.
🔹 Envy only holds you back.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 The more, the merrier — welcome abundance.
🔹 Everything may align just right today.
🔹 A positive shift may occur at home.
🔹 The right people may fall into place.
🔹 Do your best — the stars are with you.
🔹 Success grows from unity and teamwork.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Age is just a number — own your spark.
🔹 Take the lead at home or outside.
🔹 Don’t delay your plans — act today.
🔹 Vision may lead to rewarding work.
🔹 Positive energy brightens your image.
🔹 Your reputation may improve today.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 South
🔹 Avoid crowded or noisy places.
🔹 Let your words and actions carry dignity.
🔹 Skip the “back in my day” stories.
🔹 A tedious or unpleasant task may arise.
🔹 Stay low-key and avoid the spotlight.
🔹 Use kind, elegant language.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 Northeast
🔹 Avoid strenuous activity — care for your body.
🔹 Don’t ignore symptoms — visit the clinic.
🔹 Listen to your body’s quiet signals.
🔹 Handle small issues before they grow.
🔹 Watch carefully before acting.
🔹 Don’t be ruled by emotion.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 East
🔹 Happiness begins with your mindset.
🔹 Today may glow with calm contentment.
🔹 Long-awaited news or outcomes may arrive.
🔹 You may taste true, simple joy.
🔹 Fortune might quietly favor you.
🔹 Capture a special moment — snap a photo.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Financial luck may be on your side.
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses today.
🔹 Spend some, earn some.
🔹 Useful insights may reach you.
🔹 You may stumble upon a profitable idea.
🔹 Knock — the door may open.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)