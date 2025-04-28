Lee Jung-hoo stretches hitting streak to 5 games for Giants, gets outfield assist

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants has extended his hitting streak to five games while also making an impact on defense in his team's victory.Lee batted 1-for-4 and recorded an assist from center field as the Giants walked off the Texas Rangers 3-2 at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sunday.This is Lee's third hitting streak of at least five games this season. He had an eight-game run from March 29 to April 7 and a five-game streak from April 15 to 19.He is batting .324/.383/.546 for an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .929. He leads the Giants in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS, and sits inside the top 10 in the National League in all three categories.Lee took care of his hitting streak with a single off starter Jack Leiter in the bottom of the first inning.But Lee flied out against Leiter in the third and grounded out to shortstop Nick Ahmed in the fifth when facing reliever Jacob Latz.In the bottom of the eighth, Lee hit a flyout to left against new pitcher Robert Garcia.Lee picked up an assist in the top of the fourth inning when he threw out Jonah Heim at second in an ill-fated attempt to stretch a single into a double.Heim lined a base hit to the left-center gap, but Lee got to it quickly and made an accurate throw to second baseman Christian Koss, who tagged out Heim easily.Heliot Ramos scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth after his single back to pitcher Luke Jackson was followed by consecutive throwing errors from Jackson and first baseman Jake Burger.Yonhap