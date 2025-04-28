KFA faces tough competition in bid to host 2031 AFC Asian Cup
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 13:05
The KFA faces an uphill battle to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup, with competition expected to be tougher than ever.
KFA President Chung Mong-gyu made hosting the tournament one of his core pledges during his campaign for a fourth term. Chung submitted a letter of intent to the AFC the day after securing re-election at the end of February, signaling Korea’s strong interest.
Seven countries have submitted bids, according to the AFC, marking the most competitive race in Asian Cup history.
Among Korea’s strongest rivals is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, major shareholder of Premier League powerhouse Manchester City, serves as deputy prime minister.
The AFC prioritizes infrastructure, international event experience and financial contributions in selecting hosts. Backed by oil wealth, the UAE hopes to host the tournament again after organizing the 2019 edition.
Australia, which successfully hosted the 2015 Asian Cup, also poses a strong challenge.
Although Indonesia, India and Kuwait lag in infrastructure, they could strengthen their bids with aggressive government support.
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are pursuing a joint bid, aligning with the trend toward multinational hosting.
The KFA plans to stage the Asian Cup in Korea for the first time in 71 years. But it faces obstacles.
Recent criticism of K League stadiums for poor pitch quality — dubbed “paddy field grass” — threatens to hurt Korea’s chances. The AFC plans to conduct on-site inspections, and Korea must improve pitch conditions or submit clear improvement plans before then.
The AFC is also considering awarding hosting rights for both the 2031 and 2035 tournaments at the same time, making the competition even more complex.
“The candidates are all strong, but we will work diligently to host the tournament through fair competition,” Chung said.
Chung’s promises also include winning a gold medal in men’s football at the Asian Games next year in Japan.
The KFA, however, has yet to appoint a new U-23 national team manager, a position that has remained vacant since Hwang Sun-hong’s departure in April last year.
The KFA is reportedly considering several candidates, such former Daejeon Hana Citizen manager Lee Min-sung, former Gyeongnam FC managers Seol Ki-hyeon and Park Dong-hyuk, former Gangwon FC manager Choi Yong-soo and former Seongnam FC manager Kim Nam-il.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
