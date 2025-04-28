한국 배구 올스타 팀 태국에 완패
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 09:45
Team Korea loses all-star game series, exposes shaky foundations
한국 배구 올스타 팀 태국에 완패
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Team Korea ending the two all-star women’s volleyball game series against Team Thailand with two 3-1 losses on Sunday exposed yet another alarming sign that women’s national team regular picks lack competitiveness on the international stage.
expose: 드러내다, 폭로하다
alarming: 걱정스러운
regular pick: 주전 선수
competitiveness: 경쟁력
한국 여자배구팀이 일요일(4월 20일) 태국을 상대로 한 올스타 2연전을 3-1패배로 끝냈다. 이로써 여자배구팀 주전 선수들에게 국제 무대 경쟁력 부족이라는 걱정스러운 징후가 또 하나 드러났다.
The two-game series that took place from Saturday to Sunday at Hwaseong Gymnasium in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, pitted the all-star Korean team, consisting of national team regular picks such as Gimcheon Korea Expressway Hi-Pass outside hitter Kang So-hwi, Suwon Hyundai Engineering & Construction Hillstate middle blocker Lee Da-hyeon and Gwangju Pepper Savings Bank AI Peppers outside hitter Park Jeong-ah against the Thai squad, which included Hi-Pass outside hitter Thanacha Sooksod.
pit: 경쟁시키다, 겨루게 하다
토요일과 일요일 경기도 화성시 화성종합체육관에서 열린 2연전에선 한국도로공사 하이패스 배구단 아웃사이드 히터 강소휘, 수원 현대건설 힐스테이트 미들 블로커 이다현, 광주 페퍼저축은행 AI 페퍼스 아웃사이드 히터 박정아 등 국가대표팀 주전 선수로 구성된 한국팀과 도로공사 아웃사이드 히터 타나차 숙솟 등이 포함된 태국팀이 맞붙었다.
The two-game series were exhibition games, but the team’s performances suggest that some players who received call-ups to the national squad, including Kang and Lee, ahead of the June start of the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL), are not competing at a high enough level on the international stage.
exhibition game: 시범 경기
call-up: (국가 대항전 출전을 위한) 소집
2연전은 시범 경기였지만 6월 초 2025 발리볼네이션스리그 (VNL) 시작을 앞두고 국가대표팀에 소집된 강소휘, 이다현 등 선수들이 국제 무대에서 통할 충분히 높은 수준의 경기력을 보여주지 못했다.
This year's VNL run tasks Korea with turning around from its disappointing past three years.
turn around: 뒤집다, 되돌리다
올해 VNL에서 한국은 지난 3년 동안의 실망스러운 성적을 뒤집어야 하는 과제를 안고 있다.
Since Korean volleyball star Kim Yeon-kyoung retired from national duty after leading the team to the 2020 Olympic semifinals, the country has been on a steep downhill in every international competition, including the VNL.
steep: 가파른, 급격한
downhill: 내리막길
한국 배구 스타 김연경이 2020 도쿄 올림픽에서 팀을 준결승으로 이끌고 은퇴한 이후 한국은 VNL 등 모든 국제 대회에서 가파른 내리막길을 걸었다.
Korea lost all 12 games in the 2022 VNL, and repeated the same feat in 2023, before finally cutting their 30-game losing streak in May 2024 and seeing some redemption in the 2024 edition with two wins from their 12 games in the tournament.
losing streak: 연패
redemption: 명예 회복
한국은 2022년 VNL에서 12경기 전패했고 2023년 VNL에서도 같은 결과를 반복했다. 지난해 5월, 마침내 30경기 연패를 끊어내고 12경기 중 2승을 거두며 어느 정도 명예 회복을 했다.
The team faced more unimpressive results elsewhere, with the squad missing a medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, which marked their first medalless run at the Asiad in 17 years, and failing to qualify for the Olympics last year for the first time in 20 years.
medalless: 메달이 없는
한국은 다른 대회에서도 좋지 않은 결과와 대면했다. 항저우 아시안 게임에서는 2023년 메달을 획득하지 못하며 아시안 게임에서 17년 만에 처음으로 메달을 따지 못했고 ,지난해는 20년 만에 처음으로 올림픽 진출에 실패했다.
Korea’s FIVB world ranking has plummeted along with poor results on the international stage, going down from 14th in 2021 to 35th as of Monday.
FIVB: 국제배구연맹
plummet: 급락했다
한국의 국제배구연맹 순위는 국제 무대에서의 성적 부진과 함께 급락했다. 2021년 14위였지만 월요일 (4월 21일) 현재 기준 35위까지 떨어졌다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
