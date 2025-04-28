Mourners pay respects to Pope Francis at Osaka Expo's Vatican Pavilion

Mourning of the late Pope Francis continued in Japan on Monday, with people paying their respects in front of a world-renowned painting now on display at the Holy See Pavilion of the 2025 Osaka World Exposition.The Holy See Pavilion, where a portrait of Pope Francis and a condolence book were installed on April 22, the day after his death, has since been receiving mourners.In particular, condolence flowers brought by government officials and visitors from various countries are placed in front of the "Deposition," the great masterpiece by Caravaggio, which was loaned by the Vatican Museums.The painting represents the moment in which the body of Jesus is taken down from the cross by Nicodemus and John and placed on the Stone of Anointing in the presence of the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and Mary of Cleophas. It is the only Caravaggio painting in the Vatican Museums collection.The condolence book at the Holy See Pavilion, located inside the Italian Pavilion, is full of messages of mourning for the late pope.The pavilions of some countries, including Germany and Spain, flew their flags at half-mast at the Osaka World Exposition.Crown Prince Akishino Fumihito, first in line to the throne, attended a memorial Mass for Pope Francis at St. Mary's Cathedral in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward on Sunday, on behalf of Emperor Naruhito. The Mass was attended by about 1,000 people, including U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass. They laid condolence flowers in front of a portrait of the pope.St. Mary's Cathedral is a place Pope Francis visited during his trip to Japan in 2019. At that time, the pope presided over a Mass at Tokyo Dome attended by over 50,000 people.Yonhap