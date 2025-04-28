 Mourners pay respects to Pope Francis at Osaka Expo's Vatican Pavilion
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Mourners pay respects to Pope Francis at Osaka Expo's Vatican Pavilion

Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 16:34
A woman writes a message in a condolence book for the late Pope Francis at the Holy See Pavilion of Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, on April 24. [EPA/YONHAP]

A woman writes a message in a condolence book for the late Pope Francis at the Holy See Pavilion of Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, on April 24. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Mourning of the late Pope Francis continued in Japan on Monday, with people paying their respects in front of a world-renowned painting now on display at the Holy See Pavilion of the 2025 Osaka World Exposition.
 
The Holy See Pavilion, where a portrait of Pope Francis and a condolence book were installed on April 22, the day after his death, has since been receiving mourners.
 

Related Article

In particular, condolence flowers brought by government officials and visitors from various countries are placed in front of the "Deposition," the great masterpiece by Caravaggio, which was loaned by the Vatican Museums.
 
The painting represents the moment in which the body of Jesus is taken down from the cross by Nicodemus and John and placed on the Stone of Anointing in the presence of the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and Mary of Cleophas. It is the only Caravaggio painting in the Vatican Museums collection.
 
The condolence book at the Holy See Pavilion, located inside the Italian Pavilion, is full of messages of mourning for the late pope.
 
The pavilions of some countries, including Germany and Spain, flew their flags at half-mast at the Osaka World Exposition.
 
Crown Prince Akishino Fumihito, first in line to the throne, attended a memorial Mass for Pope Francis at St. Mary's Cathedral in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward on Sunday, on behalf of Emperor Naruhito. The Mass was attended by about 1,000 people, including U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass. They laid condolence flowers in front of a portrait of the pope.
 
St. Mary's Cathedral is a place Pope Francis visited during his trip to Japan in 2019. At that time, the pope presided over a Mass at Tokyo Dome attended by over 50,000 people.

Yonhap
tags Pope Francis Osaka Expo Hole See Pavilion

More in World

U.S. State Department, White House reportedly preparing for talks with North

Kim Kardashian set to testify in Paris trial over her 2016 Fashion Week armed robbery

Mourners pay respects to Pope Francis at Osaka Expo's Vatican Pavilion

Iran's president visits those injured in port explosion that killed at least 40 people

2 men charged with cutting down the beloved Sycamore Gap tree are going on trial in northern England

Related Stories

Korea has an 'important role to play' at Osaka Expo, says Japanese gov't official

The latest: Mourning and tributes for Pope Francis shared around the world

Culture minister to lead Korean delegation to Pope Francis' funeral

Pope's procession: Coffin passes through Rome's historic Colosseum

Pope Francis appears in public 2 weeks after hospital discharge
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)