Vatican to begin conclave to elect new pope on May 7: Report
Published: 28 Apr. 2025, 20:58
YOON SO-YEON
The Vatican will start its conclave to elect the 267th pope of the Catholic Church on May 7, Vatican News said Monday.
The decision came from the Fifth General Congregation on Monday, which was held at the Vatican's Synod Hall. The conclave will take place at the Sistine Chapel, which will be closed to visitors for the duration of the conclave.
The new pope will be elected by two-thirds of the majority of electors.
"If the electors fail to reach an agreement on a candidate after three days of inconclusive voting, a break of up to one day is allowed for prayer, free discussion among voters, and a brief spiritual exhortation by the Cardinal Proto-Deacon [Cardinal Dominique Mamberti]," explained the Vatican News.
