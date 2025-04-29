 Hana plays video ad at Vegas Sphere featuring G-Dragon
Hana plays video ad at Vegas Sphere featuring G-Dragon

Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 15:05
Hana Financial Group's advertisement campaign featuring Korean rapper G-Dragon on April 28. [HANA FINANCIAL GROUP]

Hana Financial Group has unveiled its new advertising campaign featuring the group’s new model Korean rapper, G-Dragon, in Las Vegas.
 
Hana Financial Group displayed the campaign “One Spirit, One Team” at Sphere, the world's largest immersive light-emitting diode (LED) dome located in Las Vegas on Monday. This marks the first time a financial institution and a K-pop artist have launched an advertising campaign at the venue globally, according to the finance company.
 

Related Article

The advertisement will continuously play a one-minute 11-second video on the Sphere, which measures 112 meters (367 feet) in height, 157 meters in width, and is composed of 1.2 million LED light sources, using a rotation format.
 
G-Dragon has participated in producing the advertisement as creative director, the company said.
 
Additionally, the video reportedly includes a hidden clue about upcoming activities between Hana Financial Group and G-Dragon. Hana Financial Group plans to run an interactive event to decode the clues via its official social media channels, according to the company.
 
“Through this campaign, we expressed Hana Financial Group’s fundamental sincerity toward customers through an innovative medium that goes beyond the boundaries of traditional financial advertising,” said a Hana Financial Group official in a press release. “We hope this groundbreaking collaboration that blurs the lines between finance and culture will serve as a blueprint for the future of finance that Hana Financial Group aims to present.”
 
“Visiting Las Vegas and experiencing the world’s largest dome, Sphere, firsthand was revolutionary,” G-Dragon said in the press release. “After providing audiences with a new fusion of art and technology at last month’s ‘Ubermensch in Korea’ concert, I am delighted to participate in Hana Financial Group’s new initiative that brings finance and culture together.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
