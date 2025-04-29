Kospi continues to climb gradually amid auto and bio gains

Seoul shares extended their winning streak to a third day Tuesday, led by auto and bio gains, though investors remain cautious about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The won also rose in value against the dollar.The Kospi gained 16.56 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 2,565.42.Trade volume was moderate at 526.42 million shares worth 8.03 trillion won ($5.58 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 659 to 236.Institutions bought a net 356.65 billion won worth of stocks, while foreigners and individuals sold 235.13 billion won and 166.44 billion won, respectively.Analysts said investors remained watchful ahead of quarterly earnings reports from major global companies, including Apple, Amazon, Samsung Electronics and LG Chem, while continuing to assess the potential impacts from the U.S. tariffs.In Seoul, auto and bio stocks led the gains.Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 2.01 percent to 192,800 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia climbed 2.14 percent to 90,600 won.Auto shares advanced on reports that Trump may ease tariffs on foreign parts used in vehicles assembled in the United States, to reduce the impact of his automotive trade policies.Major bio firm Samsung Biologics gained 1.35 percent to close at 1,051,000 won and smaller rival Celltrion jumped 3.42 percent to 163,400 won.Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 1.16 percent to 350,000 won, while LG Chem jumped 2.04 percent to 225,500 won.Among decliners, chip giant SK hynix fell 0.66 percent to 180,800 won, and battery maker Samsung SDI shed 0.33 percent to 183,600 won.Shipbuilders also lost ground, with Hanwha Ocean plunging 12.09 percent to 78,500 won and Samsung Heavy Industries shedding 1.19 percent to 14,970 won.The local currency closed at 1,437.30 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 5.3 won from the previous session.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 0.6 basis point to 2.31 percent, but the return on five-year government bonds rose 0.5 basis point to 2.42 percent.Yonhap