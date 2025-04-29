 Kospi opens lower as caution over U.S. tariff policies continues
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower as caution over U.S. tariff policies continues

Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 10:18
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on April 29. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on April 29. [YONHAP]

 
Seoul shares opened lower Tuesday following a mixed close on Wall Street, as investors remained cautious over the future direction of tariff policies under U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
 
The Kospi fell 5.2 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,543.66 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1 percent.
 
In Seoul, tech and shipbuilding stocks led the losses.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.36 percent, and chip giant SK hynix lost 1.15 percent.
 
Among shipbuilders, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries dropped 2.38 percent, while its smaller rival Hanwha Ocean plunged 10.53 percent.
 
On the upside, top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.01 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia gained 1.47 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.29 percent, and beverage firm Hitejinro edged up 0.52 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,438.75 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 3.85 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
tags Kospi stocks shares market

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower as caution over U.S. tariff policies continues

Korean adults' financial literacy higher than OECD average, survey finds

Terraform Labs launches creditor compensation process

Kospi climbs slightly as investors assess Korea-U.S. tariff talks

Kospi starts week higher as investors navigate Trump tariff scheme

Related Stories

Kospi rises to highest in a month on positive sentiment ahead of tariff talks

Kospi tumbles to 17-month low of 2,293.7 as tariffs hit

Kospi snaps losing streak to close up 0.26% on tech, defense gains

Kospi starts week higher as investors navigate Trump tariff scheme

Kospi slides 0.62% as tech, shipyard stocks lose ground
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)