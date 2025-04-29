Kospi opens lower as caution over U.S. tariff policies continues

Seoul shares opened lower Tuesday following a mixed close on Wall Street, as investors remained cautious over the future direction of tariff policies under U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.The Kospi fell 5.2 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,543.66 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1 percent.In Seoul, tech and shipbuilding stocks led the losses.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.36 percent, and chip giant SK hynix lost 1.15 percent.Among shipbuilders, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries dropped 2.38 percent, while its smaller rival Hanwha Ocean plunged 10.53 percent.On the upside, top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.01 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia gained 1.47 percent.Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.29 percent, and beverage firm Hitejinro edged up 0.52 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,438.75 won against the dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 3.85 won from the previous session.Yonhap