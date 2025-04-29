 Doosan Enerbility signs $90 billion deal for fuel conversion project in Saudi Arabia
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 14:25
Jamal Abdulrahman Omar, senior vice president of Marafiq, left, and Sohn Seung-woo, head of the Power Services Business Group at Doosan Enerbility, pose for a photo after signing a fuel conversion contract for the Yanbu 2 power plant in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, on April 27. [DOOSAN ENERBILITY]

Doosan Enerbility secured a 130 billion won ($90 million) contract for a major fuel conversion project in Saudi Arabia, the company said Tuesday.
 
The Korean power equipment maker signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s state-run utility provider Marafiq on Sunday in Jubail to convert the fuel system of the Yanbu 2 power plant.
 

Yanbu 2, located within the Yanbu Industrial City, is a 1,375-megawatt power facility that was completed in 2013. Doosan Enerbility participated in its original construction as a supplier of key equipment, including boilers and steam turbines.
 
Under the new contract, Doosan Enerbility will replace the plant’s oil-based power generation system with a gas-fired system by 2028. The company will supply major components such as combustors and distributed control systems and will oversee commissioning operations.
 
The fuel conversion is expected to maintain the plant’s current generation capacity while reducing carbon emissions by approximately 25 percent, the company said.
 
“Fuel conversion projects maximize the use of existing facilities and minimize plant downtime, making them an economical low-carbon solution,” said Sohn Seung-woo, head of Doosan Enerbility's Power Services Business Group. 
 
“We will make every effort to meet the schedule and quality standards to ensure our contractor's stable power supply to Yanbu Industrial City.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
