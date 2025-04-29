Hyundai Motor unveils upgraded Xcient hydrogen fuel cell truck at U.S. exhibition

Hyundai Motor said Tuesday it has introduced a revamped version of its Xcient heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell truck at a clean transport exhibition in the United States.The upgraded Xcient, which includes a newly designed hydrogen fuel cell system, was showcased at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo 2025 in Anaheim, California, on Monday.Hyundai Motor said the revamped Xcient is tailored to meet a wide range of customer needs, including port transportation and medium-distance logistics. It is powered by a 180 kilowatt-hour (kWh) hydrogen fuel cell system.For hydrogen storage, it is fitted with 10 tanks that together hold approximately 68 kilograms of hydrogen, enabling the vehicle to support a wide range of commercial transportation needs.Ken Ramirez, head of Hyundai Motor's global commercial vehicle and hydrogen business, emphasized the Korean automaker's focus on providing real-world, production-ready solutions for the transport industry."We are empowering our fleet partners to navigate a rapidly changing landscape and lead the transition to a smarter and more sustainable future," Ramirez said.Yonhap