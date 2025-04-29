 Kia opens revamped global recruitment website to enhance talent hiring efforts
Kia opens revamped global recruitment website to enhance talent hiring efforts

Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 10:56 Updated: 29 Apr. 2025, 10:58
This photo provided by Kia on April 29 shows a screenshot from the company's revamped global recruitment website. [YONHAP]

Kia said Tuesday it has launched a new global recruitment website aimed at strengthening its hiring capabilities and better showcasing the company's workplace culture for employees.
 
The newly opened Kia Talent Lounge website offers various work-related content, including insights into the Korean automaker's organizational values, employee experiences and career development programs.
 

It integrates all global job postings into a single place, available in both Korean and English, depending on the user's preference.
 
Kia said the website renewal reflects the growing importance of workplace culture and employee engagement in attracting top global talent. It plans to regularly share content showcasing the experiences and growth journeys of employees.
 
"Our goal is to offer candidates a deeper understanding of Kia's workplace and career journey, moving beyond the traditional job posting model," a Kia official said. "We will continue to innovate to attract global talent and strengthen pride among our employees."
 
 
 
 

Yonhap
Kia Korea recruitment website

