LG Electronics showcases new infotainment solutions with Taiwan's MediaTek

LG Electronics said Tuesday that it has showcased a next-generation in-vehicle infotainment system in collaboration with Taiwan's semiconductor company MediaTek.The system, unveiled at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2025, allows customers to enjoy different content on multiple displays in a vehicle using only one chip and operating system (OS), according to LG Electronics.Through this collaboration, LG Electronics has integrated MediaTek's "Dimension Auto Platform" system-on-chip with its own multiuser solutions based on an Android-based automotive OS, co-developed with Google.This development aligns with LG Electronics' broader strategy to expand into next-generation sectors, such as vehicle components, following its withdrawal from the smartphone business in 2021.Earlier this year, the company also introduced advanced solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles in partnership with tech giant Qualcomm."With our innovative solutions and technology, we will continue to expand our partnerships with various global companies to preemptively shape the future vehicle technology ecosystem and lead the transition toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs)," said Eun Seok-hyun, vice president at LG Electronics.Yonhap