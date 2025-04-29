 Paldo to launch Pororo kids drinks in Indonesia
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 14:14
Korean food company Paldo said Tuesday it will launch a children's beverage branded with Korea's iconic cartoon character Pororo in Indonesia this year through a partnership with a local company.
 
Paldo signed an agreement with Indonesia's leading food and distribution company, Indofood Group, to supply Pororo drinks for local children, starting in July, the company said in a press release.
 

The drinks will be distributed through the sales network of Indomarco, a distribution unit of Indofood Group, it said.
 
In 2018, Paldo obtained halal certification in Indonesia for the Pororo drinks as part of its global expansion strategy.
 
Halal food refers to products that are prepared according to Islamic dietary laws, which governs not only the handling of meat but also other foods, such as fruits and vegetables.
 
Paldo expects the new partnership in Indonesia will help it expand its presence in Southeast Asia's food and beverage markets.
 
Last month, the company also signed a preliminary agreement with Thailand's leading conglomerate, Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, to jointly develop new products, expand offline sales networks and launch localized offerings for customers in Thailand and other Southeast Asian markets.
 
Paldo has exported its food and beverage products, including its flagship instant noodle brand Paldo Bibimmyeon, to global markets.
 
Launched in 2007, Pororo drinks are currently exported to around 30 countries.
 

Yonhap
