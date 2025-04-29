More in Tech

From keeping transit card balances to saving contacts, here's some tips before swapping your SIM card for SK Telecom users

HD Hyundai Electric launches initiative to discover next-gen power tech startups

ICT minister warns SKT of penalties for delay in SIM hack reporting

SKT hack: Do I need a new SIM? How do I replace it? Your questions answered.

Compromised in the SKT hack? Here's how to sign up for a new SIM.