Kakao Games launches 'Odin: Valhalla Rising' MMORPG globally
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 17:14
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Gamers around the world will be able to play multiplayer online roleplaying game (MMORPG) “Odin: Valhalla Rising,” starting Tuesday with its official global version launch.
Kakao Games announced Tuesday that the company has launched the game service worldwide, with the game downloadable on its official website, Google Play or Apple’s App Store.
“Odin: Valhalla Rising” is an open world game with the game setting rooted in Nordic mythology and features a variety of content, including large-scale 30-versus-30 battles, large scale combats and group dungeons that challenge players’ skills.
The game, released in Korea in 2021, has boasted its top-tier graphics powered by 3D scanning and motion capture technology, an expansive open world and intense action and has recorded 17 million downloads across Korea and Asia.
The global version, like the Korean version, supports cross-platform play through which players on different gaming systems such as PC or mobile can play together in the same online game.
Those who participated in a preregistration event by Kakao Games in Thailand on April 3 will receive limited-edition items, including a Viking-themed avatar and mount.
“We put a great deal of effort into faithfully incorporating the experience and know-how we gained from the Korean service into the global version,” Kakao Games Chief Business Officer Lee Si-woo said in a press release on Tuesday. “After multiple rounds of testing and thorough quality checks, we’re confident that we can offer global users a smoother and more stable gameplay experience.”
Kakao Games also organized a creator support program in order to celebrate the global launch of the game, with around 1,000 creators having applied for the event. Selected participants will earn various benefits such as invitations to in-person or online events.
