K-Royal Culture Festival treats foreigners to traditional sights, smells and tastes
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 12:02
-
LEE JIAN
The excitement was palpable as thousands of culture enthusiasts and history buffs filled the grounds of Gyeongbok Palace on Monday morning, gathering for one of the country’s largest celebrations of national heritage.
Dubbed the K-Royal Culture Festival, the biannual event commenced its 11th edition on Friday and is scheduled to run through May 4, featuring 40 different programs hosted by the Korea Heritage Service and organized by the Korea Heritage Agency (KHA).
It is held across the five ancient palaces in Seoul — Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu, Changgyeong and Gyeonghui — and the Jongmyo Shrine to provide an immersive experience showcasing palace life during the Korean Empire (1897-1910).
As the clock struck 11 a.m., camera-toting tourists and visitors clad in hanbok (traditional Korean attire) busily rotated their heads left and right while various performances unfolded simultaneously around the palace. Some performers even invited attendees to get in on the action.
“It’s been a very educational experience so far,” said Basilee Alicesandra, 39, visiting the K-Royal Culture Festival from the Philippines on Monday. “A lot of what I’ve seen today at the festival are scenes that I’ve seen in K-dramas. It has been fun connecting those dots.”
She had just finished watching a 20-minute performance, telling the story behind King Sejong the Great’s achievement in creating hangul — the Korean alphabet.
The ongoing festival is aimed at impressing overseas nationals like Alicesandra.
According to the KHA, the 2025 Spring K-Royal Culture Festival has expanded its programs to specifically cater to foreigners and tourists compared to previous editions. A total of 1,672 overseas nationals are expected to participate in the curated, preregistered programs of the recent event, which is nearly four times the number from last year.
Among them is “The Emperor’s Dining Table,” a program newly debuting at the festival. Exclusively for foreigners, the program invites them to taste royal palace dishes and learn about history in English at Deoksu Palace.
“As the festival's popularity grows with foreigners, it was important that we opened up more events in English to offer unique and high-quality experiences that serve as a window into Korea,” said a KHA official. A total of 209,793 foreigners attended the K-Royal Culture Festival last year.
Ancient Korean culture is making a comeback among young Koreans as well.
Thirty-one-year-old Choi Yoo-jin preregistered to participate in a daenggi (hair ribbon) making class by herself because of her recent growing interest in Korean palaces and traditional crafts.
“I love experiencing different cultures, but recently, I realized how shallow my knowledge is of my own. Since I’ve been learning more about it, I have found it to be very profound.”
She quickly made a friend. Thirty-eight-year-old Lee Hwa-yeon sat across from her in the daenggi-making class. She had also come by herself.
“I heard about the festival on Instagram and thought it would be a memorable experience,” Lee said. “I like how immersive the festival feels. It’s like I’m part of the festival rather than just a visitor.”
Aside from the main events at Gyeongbok Palace, another definite highlight of the festival is an art exhibition held at the neighboring Changgyeong Palace.
Titled “Embracing Palace Atmospheres,” the exhibition showcases dozens of artworks by traditional and modern Korean artists and designers, all inspired by Korean royal culture.
Scattered throughout the palace grounds, both inside and outside, the artworks reflect the delicate yet understated elegance that is unique to ancient Korea, enhanced by natural light and the backdrop of traditional architecture.
For instance, Jaden Cho, a well-known fashion designer whose namesake brand is based in London and Seoul, presents tapestries inspired by patterns commonly found in Korea’s palaces. Installed along an outdoor passageway of the palace, the subtle metallic texture of the textile, combined with the natural light shining through the cutouts, makes the work quite mesmerizing.
The exhibition runs through May 4. Entry is free, and registration is not required.
Changgyeong Palace also hosts a nightly media art show, “Moonlight Lotus Show” by the château’s pond, through May 4.
The festival's other programs that don’t require prior registration include a free fusion gugak (traditional Korean music) performance, blending Korea’s traditional sounds with iconic Disney scores. It is scheduled to take place on May 1 and 4 at Deoksu Palace.
Deoksu Palace also offers a chance to view various cultural activities of the Korean Empire, like music and sports, along with free coffee tasting, through May 4.
Entry to the 2025 Spring K-Royal Culture Festival is free, but additional costs may apply for participation in certain programs. For more information, visit kh.or.kr/fest/en.
Separate from the festival, the Korea Heritage Service is set to open its popular evening viewings of Gyeongbok Palace from May 8 to June 15. The hours are from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Reservations can be made through the local ticketing platform, Interpark, starting at 10 a.m. on April 30. Foreigners with official identification can also purchase tickets on-site.
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
