BTS's Jin to hold EP release event in Seoul's Seongsu-dong area
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 17:20
Jin said Tuesday through the global K-pop platform Weverse that he will host the event "Don’t Say You Love Me @Seongsu" at Anderson C in Seongsu-dong.
On this day, Jin will perform new songs for the first time, including the lead track "Don’t Say You Love Me," from "Echo," which will be released on May 16. The dress code for the event is denim, inspired by the concept photos of the new album.
Entertainer Jee Seok-jin will host the event. Expectations are high for the chemistry between the two, who have built a friendship through SBS's "Running Man" (2010-) and Jin’s own online variety show "Run Jin."
For fans unable to attend in person, the event will also be livestreamed on Weverse. Detailed information will be available later on BTS's Weverse channel, according to the agency.
Jin has also prepared another fan event for May 18. He will meet the BTS fandom ARMY for an event at a movie theater in Seoul.
"Echo" depicts various moments in life spreading out like different forms of "echoes" according to BigHit Music.
The lead track "Don’t Say You Love Me" portrays the irony of two people unable to let go of each other because of love, even as their relationship falls apart.
