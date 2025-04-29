KCON LA returns in August with star-studded K-pop lineup
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 11:40
- YOON SO-YEON
The Los Angeles leg of CJ ENM's annual K-culture festival, KCON, will take place from Aug. 1 to 3 with a star-studded lineup of K-pop acts, including Hoshi and Woozi of Seventeen, ZeroBaseOne, P1Harmony, IVE, NMIXX and izna.
KCON LA 2025 will take place at Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center under the theme "Klover's Club Fair." This year’s festival aims to break free from the typical booth-format structure and offer "unexpected pleasure" to visitors, according to CJ ENM.
The first lineup of 11 performing artists was revealed on Tuesday: Hoshi and Woozi of boy band Seventeen — performing together as HxW — Cravity, IS:SUE, IVE, izna, JO1, Lee Young-ji, NMIXX, P1Harmony, Roky Kim and ZeroBaseOne.
Since its launch in the United States in 2012, KCON has been held in 14 locations worldwide, including Japan, the UAE, France, Mexico, Australia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia, attracting nearly 1.99 million offline attendees.
KCON Japan 2025 will take place in Chiba from May 9 to 11. With the upcoming Japanese event, the KCON franchise is expected to surpass an aggregate of 2 million visitors, according to CJ ENM.
