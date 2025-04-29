 Actors Kim Shin-rock, Seo Hyun-woo to host JIFF opening ceremony
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 17:33
A red carpet image from the 25th Jeonju International Film Festival in 2024 [JIFF]

Actors Kim Shin-rock and Seo Hyun-woo are set to host the opening ceremony for the 26th Jeonju International Film Festival (JIFF) at 6:30 p.m. on April 30, the festival’s organizers said Tuesday.
 
Kim is known for her appearance in the television series “Hellbound” (2021-24) on Netflix and “One Ordinary Day” (2021) on Coupang Play.
 

Seo starred in the television series “Flower of Evil” (2020) on tvN and appeared in Park Chan-wook’s film “Decision to Leave” (2022).
 
The 26th edition of JIFF runs through May 9, screening 224 films from 57 countries.
 
The opening film is “Kontinental ‘25’” by Romanian director Radu Jude, which won Best Screenplay at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival. The film has been shot entirely using a smartphone and the cast will be present at the ceremony as well.
 
Other movie stars and directors that will attend the ceremony include director Bae Chang-ho and actors Song Ji-hyo, Ahn So-hee, Lee Joo-young and Jin Seon-kyu.
 
Singer-songwriter Kim Pureum will perform during the ceremony.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
Actors Kim Shin-rock, Seo Hyun-woo to host JIFF opening ceremony

