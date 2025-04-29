Hong Sang-soo named jury member for 78th Cannes Film Festival
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 13:56
Director Hong Sang-soo will serve as a jury member for the 78th Cannes Film Festival.
The Cannes Film Festival board of directors announced Monday the names of nine figures from the global film industry who will serve on this year's main competition jury, through its official website.
In addition to Hong, the jury includes American actors Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong, French actor Juliette Binoche, Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani, Congolese director and documentary filmmaker Dieudo Hamadi and Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas.
Binoche will serve as jury president.
Hong is the sixth Korean filmmaker or actor to join the Cannes main competition jury. Previous Korean jury members have included directors Shin Sang-ok, Lee Chang-dong and Park Chan-wook, as well as actors Jeon Do-yeon and Song Kang-ho.
“A prolific filmmaker who has won numerous international awards, Hong has been a staple of the Festival de Cannes for many years, so much so that he used it as the setting for his film ‘Claire’s Camera,’” Cannes described Hong on its website.
The festival added that Hong had previously submitted four films to the main competition section and another four to the Un Certain Regard section, noting that Hong is “evolving while remaining faithful to his cinema, which is pure and intimate.”
The 78th Cannes Film Festival will run from May 13 to 24, concluding with the announcement of the Palme d'Or and other major awards.
This year, Korean films invited to Cannes include director Joung Yu-mi’s animated short "Glasses," which will compete in the Critics' Week short film section, and "First Summer" by director Huh Ga-young, a graduate of the Korean Academy of Film Arts (KAFA), which has been invited to the student film section, known as Cinéfondation.
No Korean feature films were selected for the main competition section this year.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
