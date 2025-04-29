 Kim Na-young apologizes over photo of children climbing elevator handrail
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 12:50
Entertainer Kim Na-young apologized for a photograph of her children climbing up an elevator handrail with their shoes on.
 
The apology came on Monday after she came under fire for a series of photos she posted with her two sons, including one where they are climbing on an elevator handrail, the same day.
 
"I am sorry. I was thoughtless. I will be more careful in the future," Kim wrote on Instagram.
 

Earlier, Kim had uploaded several photos under the caption, "A weekend with our athlete family." The images showed Kim and her sons playing tennis, taking a walk and posing inside an elevator.
 
In one photo, her sons were seen climbing onto the elevator handrail and stretching their legs across it.
 
After a user commented, "Did you clean the handrail afterward?" Kim responded, "We wiped it well before leaving." However, many netizens pointed out concerns beyond hygiene.
 
"Parents should teach children why they should not climb on handrails," one commenter wrote. Others added, "It’s not just a cleanliness issue but a safety hazard," and "The children could have been seriously injured."
 
As criticism grew, Kim deleted the photos and disabled comments on the post.
 
Kim married a noncelebrity in the finance industry, 10 years her senior, in 2015 but divorced him in 2019. She has since been raising her two sons on her own. Since 2021, she has been publicly dating singer and painter MY Q.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
