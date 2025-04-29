Korea's 1st lesbian reality dating show 'ToGetHer' ranks 14th after premiere
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 12:47
Korea's first lesbian dating reality show, "ToGetHer” has ranked 14th in viewership on streaming platform Wavve of Tuesday after the first two episodes premiered on the service on Friday.
“ToGetHer" releases new episodes every Friday at 11 a.m., exclusively through Wavve in Korea and is also broadcast on overseas platforms including Japan's Rakuten TV, according to the show’s producer Thisplay Company.
Thisplay Company previously produced Korea’s first gay dating reality show "His Man" (2022).
The first two episodes of “ToGetHer” centered around seven lesbian women who engaged in various romantic activities on Jeju Island, including one-on-one dates and asking questions to each other over dinner with wine.
The official soundtrack lineup for the show was also revealed on Tuesday.
Artists participating in the soundtrack include pop cover artist xooos, who has more than 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, singer-songwriter Milena, "Asia’s Got Talent" (2015) contestant Gwyn Dorado and Korean Danish singer-songwriter Christine Bulow.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
