 Korea's 1st lesbian reality dating show 'ToGetHer' ranks 14th after premiere
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Korea's 1st lesbian reality dating show 'ToGetHer' ranks 14th after premiere

Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 12:47
Cast of lesbian dating reality show ″ToGetHer″ [THISPLAY COMPANY]

Cast of lesbian dating reality show ″ToGetHer″ [THISPLAY COMPANY]

 
Korea's first lesbian dating reality show, "ToGetHer” has ranked 14th in viewership on streaming platform Wavve of Tuesday after the first two episodes premiered on the service on Friday.
 
“ToGetHer" releases new episodes every Friday at 11 a.m., exclusively through Wavve in Korea and is also broadcast on overseas platforms including Japan's Rakuten TV, according to the show’s producer Thisplay Company.  
 

Related Article

Thisplay Company previously produced Korea’s first gay dating reality show "His Man" (2022).
 
The first two episodes of “ToGetHer” centered around seven lesbian women who engaged in various romantic activities on Jeju Island, including one-on-one dates and asking questions to each other over dinner with wine.
 
The official soundtrack lineup for the show was also revealed on Tuesday.
 
Artists participating in the soundtrack include pop cover artist xooos, who has more than 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, singer-songwriter Milena, "Asia’s Got Talent" (2015) contestant Gwyn Dorado and Korean Danish singer-songwriter Christine Bulow.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Lesbian ToGetHer Thisplay Company

More in Television

Kim Na-young apologizes over photo of children climbing elevator handrail

Korea's 1st lesbian reality dating show 'ToGetHer' ranks 14th after premiere

Lee Seung-gi and wife to cut ties with in-laws over stock price manipulation scandal

Rookie boy band Close Your Eyes to release documentary series in May

Samsung brings back three familiar faces to promote new AI home appliances

Related Stories

Hahn & Company acquires SKC's fine ceramics business for $270m

SM Entertainment launches audition program production studio, Studio White

All seven BTS members renew contract with HYBE

Tomorrow X Together’s fourth EP was third most-sold CD in U.S. in 2022

HHIH raises 800 billion won in subsidiary share sale
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)