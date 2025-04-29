 aespa voted most popular K-pop group in Korean military survey
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 13:51
Girl group aespa delivers its acceptance speech at the 39th Golden Disc Awards, which took place on Jan. 4 and 5 at the Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka. [GOLDEN DISC AWARDS ORGANIZING COMMITTEE]

When Korean soldiers dream of a morale boost, it seems aespa is marching at the front.
 
The girl group was voted the most popular among soldiers, earning the title of “military queen,” on a survey released Tuesday by the Defense Media Agency.
 

Related Article

 
The poll asked 309 soldiers between April 4 and 17 which stars they would most like to see perform during the upcoming spring “K-Force Special Show,” music performances held at military camps to entertain troops.
 
“When I felt worn out, I thought of aespa’s Karina,” said a corporal with the surname Kim. “Knowing that Karina was breathing in the same country made me want to protect Korea even more.”
 
According to the results, 18.1 percent of respondents chose aespa, putting the group at the top. Following aespa were fromis_9 with 16.2 percent, IU with 6.5 percent, IVE with 6.1 percent and NMIXX with 4.9 percent.
 
“At the end of an exhausting day of training camp, I found strength by watching aespa’s music videos,” said a soldier with the surname Lee.
 
“Thinking of aespa motivates me to give my best in everything,” said a private with the surname Chun.
 
“I completed the marches by singing fromis_9 songs in my head,” said a sergeant with the surname Bae. “Even now, they are a source of comfort and energy during tough times.”
 
IU has consistently ranked high in the military surveys on celebrities. Soldiers cited her recent performance in the popular Netflix drama series “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” saying she “brought the entire nation together in nostalgia and empathy.”
 
Some soldiers were shown to be fans of IVE, particularly citing members Jang Won-young and Ahn Yu-jin.
 
The Korea Defense Daily organizes a monthly project where soldiers vote on various themes, sharing opinions and ranking results as part of a communication and participation initiative. Surveys are conducted through “The Camp,” a public military communication app.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
