Korea to hold second preparatory high-level meeting for APEC summit next month

Korea will host the second round of the high-level preparatory meeting next month for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.The Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) for the multilateral gathering will take place on Jeju Island from May 3 to 16, the ministry said in a release.The meeting will bring together some 3,000 government delegates and representatives of the private sector from 21 APEC member economies.Korea will use the occasion to highlight the details of key agenda items it has introduced for this year's summit, including cooperation on AI and responses to demographic changes.Coinciding with the event will be ministerial meetings on finance and trade, as well as a series of conferences on economy and technology cooperation, women and economic policy partnerships, among others.Three more SOM sessions are expected to take place before the summit, scheduled for November.Yonhap