Study, sip and save: Inside Seoul’s growing network of free youth study spaces
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 14:07
- LEE TAE-HEE
From team projects to solo study sessions, securing the perfect spot on campus for students to work on their laptops can be surprisingly challenging.
Libraries and study lounges are available, but they often become crowded during exam season or around lunchtime when many students are also looking for places to study. With many using laptops or iPads, finding a seat close to a power outlet is not easy either.
Rather than opting for cafes that require customers to purchase a drink, visiting nearby youth support centers might offer a similar — if not better — experience for free, complete with coffee and other perks.
Hapjeong, close to universities like Hongik University and home to many students and young people, is one area that offers various free study spaces.
One option is Mapo Naroo, a career support center located on the third and fourth floors of the Square Riverview building in Mapo District, western Seoul.
Upon entering the center, visitors find the Plus+ Zone, a study area open to all residents between the ages of 19 and 39, or those defined as youth by the city government. No registration or fees are required to use the space.
The Plus+ Zone features a large table seating up to eight people, a smaller table for four and three individual tables on the side — all equipped with easy access to power outlets. There's also staircase seating, with each step fitted with its own small table and a personal outlet underneath.
Coffee is available free of charge from a coffee machine, and printing is free if visitors bring their own paper.
"I have an exam I need to prepare for, so I came here to study," said a 23-year-old student surnamed Chung, who was studying at the center on Saturday.
The lounge wasn’t crowded that day, with about four people quietly working.
Besides the Plus+ Zone study lounge, visitors can also reserve separate rooms for free via the Seoul Job Portal website if they are between ages 19 to 39, and plan to use the rooms for any student or career-related activities.
A media studio equipped with a camera, iMac, ring lights and a tripod is available, along with private rooms that can accommodate four, 14 or 20 people.
Just a five-minute walk from Mapo Naroo is the Seoul Youth Center Mapo, also known as Mapo Orang, located in the Delight Square building.
Similar to Mapo Naroo, Mapo Orang offers an open study space for residents aged 19 to 39 without requiring registration. A free coffee machine and free printing (with your own paper) are also available.
The center provides 16 individual desks and three two-person tables, along with five additional solo seats. Power outlets are easily accessible at all seating areas.
The space was slightly crowded around 6 p.m. on Monday, with only two seats available.
"Since I have a long commute to school, it's difficult to study at my university, so I looked for a place to study near my house," said a 21-year-old student, who often visits the center to prepare for exams. "I used to go to study cafes, but they’re expensive, so I searched for other options and found Seoul Youth Center Mapo."
"You can use it for free, and there’s another study area nearby that’s open until 2 a.m. where you can study for just 500 won, so it's a good deal," she added.
The nearby late-night option is the Mapo Central Library Space, a study cafe operated by the Mapo District Office. Those aged 24 or younger can stay for up to eight hours for 500 won (about $0.35), while those aged 25 or older pay 5,000 won.
Seoul Youth Center Mapo also offers bookable spaces via Naver. The media room — ideal for online interviews or meetings — is equipped with a laptop, desktop monitor, microphone and camera. A smaller room seating two to four people is also available for reservation.
Beyond Mapo, Seoul operates 14 other Seoul Youth Centers across the city.
Most of them offer similar free study spaces. Locations like Seoul Youth Center Gangdong, Nowon and Dongdaemun also operate study lounges open to the public.
The Seoul Youth Center Seongdong, also known as Seongdong Orang, has a slightly different system, requiring visitors to sign up beforehand.
Located in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, the center's study zone is on the fourth floor of its building.
The space features a large table that can seat eight people in the middle of the room, five individual seats facing the windows, and four additional tables seating up to four people each.
Sign-up for the study area can be completed through the Seoul Metropolitan Government reservation website and is open to Seoul residents aged 19 to 39 who intend to use the facility for studying or work.
Center staff will verify eligibility and approve reservations. Visitors who forgot to book in advance can register on-site and get approval on the spot by showing their completed application.
The center also provides free coffee and free printing for those who bring their own paper.
Additionally, visitors can book a private study room located on the fifth floor, which can accommodate up to 10 people and is also available by reservation.
