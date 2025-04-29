 Actor Seo Hyun-jin's agency says likeness in pro-Han Dong-hoon poster not approved
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 17:15
A campaign poster featuring an altered photo of actor Seo Hyun-jin [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Actor Seo Hyun-jin’s agency denied approving or providing an altered campaign poster featuring her that circulated among supporters of Han Dong-hoon, a presidential primary candidate for the People Power Party (PPP).
 
Users in several online communities reported on Tuesday that supporters shared the image of a poster showing Seo with promotional material for Han in a KakaoTalk open chat room.
 

In the poster, Seo wears a red top, the signature color of the PPP, and smiles.
 
On the right, text reads, "I’m happy to have a friend by my side again today." At the bottom, the image includes a full-body shot of Han Dong-hoon, the party's logo and the phrase, "Welcome to a new Republic of Korea."
 
The layout has faced accusations of giving the impression that Seo openly supports Han.
 
"We have never been contacted regarding the use of the photo," Management Soop, the agency that represents Seo, said. "We have neither authorized nor provided it."
 
The image reportedly originated from a 2016 advertisement for an online shopping platform featuring the actor.
 
Han’s campaign also denied involvement in the poster's creation.
 
"This is the first time we’ve heard of it," an official from Han’s camp said on Tuesday. "The campaign did not make this poster. It seems to be something supporters made to show their backing for the candidate."


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
