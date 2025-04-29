Chastened by 2022 loss, DP candidate Lee Jae-myung tacks rightward to broaden voter appeal
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 15:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung is "clicking right" in a bid to appeal to the right-wing voter base and establish himself as "the people's candidate," not just the progressive option.
After winning the DP primary with a historic 89.77 percent of his fellow DP party members' votes on Sunday, Lee is emphasizing national unity and a broader appeal across political lines as he launches his campaign, seeking to overcome past electoral defeats and position himself as a leader for all Koreans.
Lee’s second day after winning the DP’s primary showed that the former party leader is willing to adopt his opponents’ symbols or align himself with figures historically deemed conservative.
On Monday, the day after winning the DP primary, Lee visited Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, as his first official schedule, paying respects not only at the graves of former Presidents Kim Young-sam and Kim Dae-jung but also at those of former Presidents Syngman Rhee and Park Chung Hee.
Lee has visited the cemetery before as the leader of the DP and as a presidential candidate in previous races, but this was the first time he visited the graves of Rhee and Park, who are revered more by conservatives.
“We must move forward, but before deciding whether to go left or right, it is more urgent to block the forces trying to move backward,” Lee said after paying his respects.
Regarding former presidents Rhee and Park, he said. “There are undoubtedly dark aspects such as civilian massacres, destruction of democracy and long-term dictatorship, but at the same time, they contributed to modernization,” adding that “evaluations should be made appropriately, acknowledging both faults and achievements, but what is most important now is national unity.”
Lee also decided to pay his respects at the grave of former Prime Minister Park Tae-joon.
After hearing from DP Rep. Kim Min-seok that former Prime Minister Park, who led the conservative United Liberal Democrats, "was a living witness of the DJP alliance which united progressives and conservatives in 1997,” Lee added the visit to his schedule, according to political sources.
The "DJP alliance" was an electoral alliance between progressive candidate Kim Dae-jung and longtime conservative politician Kim Jong-pil that helped the former win the presidency in 1997.
“[Park] is like the beautiful fruit of unity,” Lee told reporters after the tribute. “We must pool the strength of the people as much as possible. The need for unity and its value are higher than ever. Whether it is left-right or conservative-progressive unity, we should recognize differences and common ground as it exists.”
“I am not only the DP’s candidate, but will also strive to become the candidate of the entire people,” Lee said during the DP Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Monday after the cemetery visit.
On Monday, the former DP leader-turned presidential candidate appeared at the Supreme Council meeting wearing a dark gray suit, a blue tie and a badge of the Korean flag. DP Rep. Park Chan-dae proceeded to dress Lee in a blue party jacket that read “DP No 1, Now it’s Lee Jae-myung.”
The edge of the No. 1 on the jacket was painted red — the traditional color used by the People Power Party (PPP). Until now, the Democratic Party had mainly used blue and other blue-based colors such as purple and green, but in this presidential campaign, the party has also used red starting from the primaries to expand the party’s appeal.
“The goal was to convey a message that embraces all political bases by using colors symbolizing both progressives and conservatives,” a campaign official said.
Lee also emphasized national unity at the Supreme Council meeting.
"It's been a while since I've been in the party leader's office," Lee said. "The new beginning of Korea has started."
He introduced the "dictionary definition" of a president as "the leader who broadly unites the people.”
"Whether it is the treasurer of a meeting or the president of an alumni association, the most important duty of a leader is to keep the community intact and harmonious,” Lee said. "Once someone is elected as the leader, you mustn't discriminate, regardless of whether someone comes from the same village as you or whether they supported you or not."
"It is important for people to live peacefully and happily, but even more important is to prevent the community itself from falling apart," he said. "Even if competition exists, once the representative player is selected, it is the president’s role to lead the people down a single path, transcending small differences."
“Politics is about finding differences with opponents while also seeking common ground,” Lee said. “Competition should exist, but without damaging the community and with hope given to everyone.”
“The world is too difficult now — the people are exhausted,” Lee continued. “We must move toward unity to prevent ourselves from being torn apart.”
Observers say Lee’s repeated calls for unity stem from the lesson of losing the last presidential election to Yoon Suk Yeol by just 0.73 percentage points in one of the closest races in Korea's history.
“During the last presidential election, Lee had a strong image as a ‘straight-talking’ politician with a fixed fandom and as a populist administrator,” said a primary campaign official in a phone call. “This time, he is wary that targeting only his base voters could jeopardize a general election victory.”
In his speech the previous day, Lee said that his defeat in the 20th presidential election "was painful, but what followed was even more painful.”
On Monday afternoon, Lee visited SK hynix’s Icheon campus in Gyeonggi, where he met with SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung and others.
“The national economy can only be sustained through corporate activities,” Lee said during the meeting. “Politics responsible for the people’s livelihoods must also fully support economic growth and development.”
Lee also said to Kwak, “Recently, companies are struggling due to power supply issues,” adding, “I would like to hear more about it during the closed-door discussion.”
Lee’s pledge to invest 100 trillion won in AI investment has faced criticism, including from PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong, who said a “stable and affordable power supply is a prerequisite.” Lee’s comment during the SK hynix visit seems aimed at heeding the industry’s position on this issue.
“It would be difficult to pursue a one-sided nuclear phaseout or go nuclear-centric; an energy mix is necessary,” Lee said about the energy issue during a primary debate on Friday.
Regarding semiconductors, Lee also announced pledges to enact a special semiconductor law, offer up to 10 percent tax credits for domestic semiconductor production, build RE100 — Renewable Energy 100 percent — infrastructure for semiconductors, and foster semiconductor clusters.
“We will make Korea the No. 1 semiconductor nation with overwhelming technological superiority,” Lee said.
However, he did not issue a separate statement regarding the semiconductor industry's controversial demand for inclusion as a “white-collar exemption” from the 52-hour workweek limit.
In response to questions, Lee said that rather than debating such contentious issues right now, "it would be better to focus on immediately securing infrastructure and providing tax support to meet the pressing needs of the industry.”
Lee’s close aides also echoed the focus on broadening support.
Rep. Kim Min-seok said during an interview with MBC Radio on Monday, “Rather than engaging in cosplay where progressives mimic conservatives or vice versa for political gain, it is urgent to unite national capabilities for economic recovery.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIM SAE-ROM, JO SU-BIN, BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
