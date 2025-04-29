 Hong Joon-pyo announces retirement: 'I will now return to being a citizen'
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 15:36
People Power Party (PPP) primary presidential candidate Hong Joon-pyo bows after announcing his retirement from politics following his elimination from the second round of the party's primaries at the PPP headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on April 29. [YONHAP]

Hong Joon-pyo, a candidate who was eliminated in the second round of the People Power Party’s (PPP) presidential primary, announced his retirement from politics on Tuesday.
 
“I am very thankful that I can graduate from my political life today honorably and cleanly thanks to the care shown to me by party members and the public over the last 30 years,” said Hong, speaking at the party's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, immediately after the announcement of the second-round results, which reflected 50 percent from party member votes and 50 percent from public opinion polls.
 

“I will now return to being a citizen,” Hong said. “I will go back to living more comfortably as a private individual.”
 
He closed his remarks by saying, “my role in this presidential election ends here.”
 
Meanwhile, Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon advanced in the PPP’s final presidential primary.
 
Among the four candidates — Kim Moon-soo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo — no one secured a majority, leading to a final runoff between the first-place and second-place candidates. Ahn was also eliminated alongside Hong.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
