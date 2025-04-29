PPP presidential contender Han Dong-hoon waves off anti-Lee Jae-myung 'big tent' in run for top office

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Presidential contender Han Dong-hoon of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) says he is saving his fiercest arguments for a showdown against liberal Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung, predicting a battle that will expose what he called Lee’s "sophistry" once the final race begins."I deliberately held back during the party primary debates. If I become the final candidate, I will unleash everything against Lee Jae-myung,” Han said in a recent interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. "I look forward to the debates where I can thoroughly dismantle his contradictions,” he added.Han is the only one among the PPP’s four primary candidates who appeared in the debates for three consecutive days from April 24 to 26. Kim Moon-soo and Hong Joon-pyo both picked Han as their opponent during the free debate sessions.“I believe I demonstrated greater expertise in policy debates than the other candidates,” Han said in his evaluation of his own performance.Han also dismissed mounting speculation over a potential last-minute unification with acting President Han Duck-soo, who recently entered the race as the PPP’s final candidate.“According to some polls, acting President Han ranks fourth among conservative candidates. Why would we, at this stage, embrace defeatism and even discuss unification?” he said. “We must prove that the PPP’s candidate can win on their own strength. Those calling for unification are revealing their own lack of confidence.”The poll cited was conducted by Embrain Public on Wednesday and Thursday. Among conservative candidates, Han Dong-hoon polled at 14 percent, Hong at 11 percent, Kim at 10 percent and Han Duck-soo at 9 percent, with more details disclosed at the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission website.The candidate’s interview was held at his campaign headquarters in the Daehwa Building in Yeouido, western Seoul, and lasted about an hour. The following are edited excerpts from the interview.A. I could feel a noticeable change in Busan, Ulsan, Daegu and Gyeongju. Our party supporters and citizens are rallying behind the idea that I am the only candidate who can defeat Lee Jae-myung.Some people grabbed my hand and said, “You must win no matter what.” One merchant told me the recent martial law situation froze the economy, devastated his business and upended his life plans. The sense of urgency among citizens feels even stronger than among politicians.It was exhausting for both of us as it was such a long debate. When debating one-on-one, sharp exchanges are unavoidable. However, Hong’s comment last year during the party convention — that my supporters had ‘lost their minds’ — was truly a misstep. Criticizing me is fair, but disparaging party members is unacceptable.I expected a constructive policy debate but was surprised by how underprepared Hong and Ahn were on policy matters. For instance, Hong pledged to adopt a central bank digital currency in his recent book, but seemed unfamiliar with the policy details. Ahn also misunderstood several key facts regarding certain policies.Other candidates talk as if I’m proposing pouring concrete in barren fields and building entirely new cities, but that’s not the case. It’s about enhancing existing hubs like Busan and Daegu by introducing specialized facilities and easing regulations to support long-term growth.Lee’s support is largely capped at 45 percent in multiparty polls. That’s not enough to win the presidency. If I become the PPP candidate, I will push our numbers into the winning range. I am the only candidate who can cross the sea of martial law and squarely face Lee.The DP has already selected its candidate, while we are still choosing ours. Once it becomes a one-on-one match, I will begin to systematically dismantle his sophistry. There are plenty of issues to raise, like his pledge to give every citizen 250,000 won ($170), or his contradiction of advocating growth while pretending to shift politically right only in appearance. I am looking forward to the debates.Elections are a war, but after the war, we must govern with the DP. Still, I doubt Lee will maintain his grip over the DP if he loses.Acting President Han is a reasonable person, and I worked well with him as justice minister. But now is not the time to talk about unification. Besides, in some polls, he is a mere fourth among conservative candidates. It’s not as if he is dominating the field, so there’s no reason to consider it inevitable.Again, it’s premature. Those who cannot win on their own are the ones clinging to the big-tent and unification concepts. Instead of selling defeatism, we must show that we can win on our own so that the public will trust and support us.In the end, I believe they will make the choice that leads to victory. They are conservatives with a deep sense of responsibility toward our community.Yes. If elected, I will pursue constitutional amendments introducing a four-year presidency with one possible re-election, as well as a bicameral legislature. I will step down after three years, without reversing my promise later under the pretext of public demand or changing circumstances.