PPP presidential contender Kim Moon-soo places integrity over opportunism
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 07:00
People Power Party (PPP) presidential contender Kim Moon-soo said “I have absolutely no intention of deliberately distancing myself from former President Yoon Suk Yeol just to win votes,” but that he will “appeal to moderates by putting forward livelihood, economic and practical policies.”
Kim, who recently sat down for an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, explained that maintaining “human and political loyalty” is different from offering “campaign pledges aimed at appealing to moderates.”
So far, the strategy seems to be working as Kim advanced to the PPP’s four-person runoff.
“I will become the PPP’s presidential nominee and prevent the corrupt Democratic Party (DP) and Lee Jae-myung from regaining power,” Kim said. “‘Integrity leads to long life, corruption brings instant death’ is my motto. I have overwhelming superiority over Lee in integrity, results, and sincerity.”
Kim also expressed willingness to form a coalition under the anti-Lee banner with anyone — including even the Liberty Unification Party, which draws support from conservative “asphalt” street protests.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
You’ve made it to the second round, narrowing the field to two finalists. How do you feel?
Rather than any special sentiment, I’ll simply say I will do even better from here and make sure I become our party’s nominee.
Who is your most formidable rival?
They’re all strong candidates. But I find Han Dong-hoon hard to read. I thought he was very close to Yoon, but as party leader he led the push to pass Yoon’s impeachment motion. That’s going to be a political burden he’ll never shake.
Some say you should distance yourself from Yoon to broaden your appeal to moderates. What is your response?
I have no intention or need to distance myself from him just to win votes. He’s the president our party brought into office. When such a president is in trouble, we must share responsibility and help him recover. To abandon him just because he’s unpopular or impeached? That goes against the principles of party politics and basic human and political decency.
So how do you plan to win over moderates?
To sway moderates, what matters most is livelihood, the economy, and practicality. It’s not about whether someone supported impeachment. Proposals like expanding the GTX (Great Train Express) nationwide, free bus fares for seniors over age 65, youth job creation through corporate attraction and half-price rent near universities — these are all centrist policies.
You have a strong conservative image. Thoughts?
That’s true. I’m a strong liberal democrat who views Syngman Rhee and Park Chung Hee positively and believes in the greatness of Korea. I firmly oppose the North Korean regime and support strengthening the Korea-U.S. alliance. I’m also pro-business. But I also place great value on labor. I honor the legacy of Jeon Tae-il [a labor rights icon who self-immolated at age 22 to protest poor working conditions of Korean factories]. My concern for the disadvantaged and related policy positions are deeply ingrained in my life.
You’ve talked about a “Big Tent against Lee” and mentioned the idea of a “Kim Duck-soo” — Kim Moon-soo plus Han Duck-soo — coalition. Can you elaborate?
It won’t be easy, but if Han Duck-soo, the acting president, runs for office, it will be a big burden for our party’s nominee, because the conservative vote will be split. If I become the nominee, I will propose a unity candidacy to him first.
You emphasize additive coalition politics like the “DJP” — former President Kim Dae-jung plus former Prime Minister Kim Jong-pil — alliance. Why?
Aren’t we already united against Lee? We need a big coalition to prevent his election. I believe we can even form an election alliance with the Liberty Unification Party [led by Pastor Jun Kwang-hoon of Sarang Jeil Church]. If we want to win, everyone needs to join forces. But I have no particular meetings or cooperation with Pastor Jun at the moment.
Your first policy pledge is making Korea “a business-friendly country.” Can you explain this further?
Domestic companies are struggling so much they’re all moving overseas. Then where are our youth supposed to get jobs? The first priority of a leader should be preventing the exodus of domestic companies and attracting foreign companies to Korea.
Some criticize your free bus rides for seniors over 65 as populist. Any thoughts?
This is support for transportation-disadvantaged groups, not indiscriminate welfare. In areas without subways, buses are the main means of transportation for seniors. It also helps correct the imbalance in transportation welfare, which is heavily skewed toward the Seoul metropolitan area.
What would you say to critics who see you as weak on foreign affairs and trade?
From what I know, I’m the candidate most trusted by the U.S. President Donald Trump administration. I’ve built a strong relationship of trust with key figures in the U.S. conservative movement and the Republican Party through the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). I believe I can use this to strengthen Korea-U.S. relations and resolve key issues.
You’ve pledged a second reform of the national pension system. Can you elaborate?
First, I plan to include young people in the pension reform committee proportionally to the population, so their voices are heard. I’ll also make good use of the automatic adjustment mechanism, which adjusts payouts and contributions based on demographic and economic changes.
Can you explain your position on constitutional reform?
Constitutional reform must be pursued with great caution and precision. That said, I believe the president and National Assembly terms should be aligned. There have been too many clashes. Also, the current Constitutional Court is overly political. For instance, Justice Ma Eun-hyuk used to be active in leftist movements — he has no reason to be on the Constitutional Court. We need fair legal scholars there.
There was controversy when you were Gyeonggi governor about misusing the 119 emergency number. How would you address this?
I didn’t realize at the time that the firefighter thought it was a prank call. If I could go back, I would have been more considerate of the firefighter’s position and responded more calmly. I regret causing concern and inconvenience to those involved.
Why should you be the next president?
Lee and I both served as Gyeonggi governor. During my eight years, I accomplished far more — bringing in Samsung’s semiconductor plant to Pyeongtaek, initiating the GTX, and more. Yet not a single associate of mine has been indicted. My motto is “integrity brings longevity, corruption brings instant death.”
In terms of integrity, results, and sincerity, I am overwhelmingly ahead of Lee. You have to put forward your strongest candidate to win. Our society today is upside down — it’s “poverty with integrity, prosperity through corruption.” That must change.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM MIN-WOOK [[email protected]]
