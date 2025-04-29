 750,000 won for 'free' photos: Gov't warns against photography scams during Family Month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

750,000 won for 'free' photos: Gov't warns against photography scams during Family Month

Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 11:26
A student takes a photo with her family at Korea University's matriculation ceremony on Feb. 29, 2024. [YONHAP]

A student takes a photo with her family at Korea University's matriculation ceremony on Feb. 29, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
If you see an Instagram ad saying you can take family photos for free, don't be fooled. The government has issued a warning against photo studios luring consumers in with "free" offers and then charging them high prices later on. 


The Korea Consumer Agency (KCA) on Tuesday warned the public to be cautious in May, known as "Family Month" in Korea, as businesses lure customers with offers of free photo shoots but later charge high fees for photo albums, frames or original digital files.
 

Related Article

 
May is called Family Month due to its holidays centering around the family, namely Children's Day on May 5 and Parents' Day on May 8.  
 
For instance, one customer won a free photo shoot and paid a 50,000 won ($35) reservation fee but was denied a refund despite canceling within seven days, according to the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. Another customer was forced to pay excessive additional fees after a free photo shoot when the business demanded the purchase of a photo frame in order to receive the original photo files.
 
Complaints related to photo shoot services have steadily increased, with 312 cases filed in 2022, 329 cases in 2023 and 472 cases last year. In the first quarter of this year alone, 115 complaints were submitted.
 
Of the 1,228 complaints filed over the past three years and three months, 14.8 percent, or 182 cases, were related to deceptive free photo shoot promotions. Among these, 75.3 percent, or 137 cases, involved requests to cancel contracts.
 
Stock photo of a family picture studio [YONHAP]

Stock photo of a family picture studio [YONHAP]

 
An analysis of 172 cases, where financial loss was confirmed, found that 47.1 percent involved contracts exceeding 500,000 won, despite the initial offer of free photography. The average contract amount was calculated at 750,000 won.
 
The KCA said it plans to recommend businesses with high numbers of complaints clearly disclose in their advertisements and promotional materials that costs for original photo files, albums and frames may apply.
 
Consumers are advised to verify in advance whether any costs will be incurred when making reservations or visiting photo studios, to check contract terms and additional charges before shooting, and to retain proof such as reservation messages and contracts to prepare for potential disputes, according to the agency.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Family photo Consumer

More in Social Affairs

Remains of 93 national heroes to be buried at 6 nationwide cemeteries

Police seek attempted murder charges for high school student who injured 6 people with a knife

Daegu wildfire extinguished 23 hours after flames reported

Seoul subway fares to rise by 150 won from June 28

750,000 won for 'free' photos: Gov't warns against photography scams during Family Month

Related Stories

Consumer sentiment rebounds in April after political shift, BOK says

Dal Shabet show off legs for new single

Han Ji-hye models watches for Folli Follie

Jewelry embrace their inner “Stalkers”

Suzy sells Heart Bears for heart patients
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)