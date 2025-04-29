750,000 won for 'free' photos: Gov't warns against photography scams during Family Month
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 11:26
If you see an Instagram ad saying you can take family photos for free, don't be fooled. The government has issued a warning against photo studios luring consumers in with "free" offers and then charging them high prices later on.
The Korea Consumer Agency (KCA) on Tuesday warned the public to be cautious in May, known as "Family Month" in Korea, as businesses lure customers with offers of free photo shoots but later charge high fees for photo albums, frames or original digital files.
May is called Family Month due to its holidays centering around the family, namely Children's Day on May 5 and Parents' Day on May 8.
For instance, one customer won a free photo shoot and paid a 50,000 won ($35) reservation fee but was denied a refund despite canceling within seven days, according to the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. Another customer was forced to pay excessive additional fees after a free photo shoot when the business demanded the purchase of a photo frame in order to receive the original photo files.
Complaints related to photo shoot services have steadily increased, with 312 cases filed in 2022, 329 cases in 2023 and 472 cases last year. In the first quarter of this year alone, 115 complaints were submitted.
Of the 1,228 complaints filed over the past three years and three months, 14.8 percent, or 182 cases, were related to deceptive free photo shoot promotions. Among these, 75.3 percent, or 137 cases, involved requests to cancel contracts.
An analysis of 172 cases, where financial loss was confirmed, found that 47.1 percent involved contracts exceeding 500,000 won, despite the initial offer of free photography. The average contract amount was calculated at 750,000 won.
The KCA said it plans to recommend businesses with high numbers of complaints clearly disclose in their advertisements and promotional materials that costs for original photo files, albums and frames may apply.
Consumers are advised to verify in advance whether any costs will be incurred when making reservations or visiting photo studios, to check contract terms and additional charges before shooting, and to retain proof such as reservation messages and contracts to prepare for potential disputes, according to the agency.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
