A third of Korea's at-risk adolescents have felt 'depressed,' survey finds
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 17:43 Updated: 29 Apr. 2025, 18:26
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
One in three at-risk adolescents in Korea have experienced feelings of “depression,” a new government survey found, a proportion much greater than that of the general adolescent population.
Although at-risk youths’ rates of running away and social withdrawal have decreased over the past three years, the cohort is still much more socially isolated than their peers.
The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family announced such findings in the results of the 2024 Survey on the Living Conditions of Users of At-Risk Youth Support Institutions on Tuesday.
The survey targeted 4,627 adolescents aged nine to 18 who had used or stayed at youth shelters or similar support institutions. This is the second such survey following the first conducted in 2021.
Around 33 percent of respondents reported feeling so sad or hopeless that they had difficulty carrying out daily activities for two consecutive weeks during the past year, according to the results. This figure rose by 6.8 percentage points from the 26.2 percent recorded in 2021.
Related behaviors, such as suicide attempts and self-harm, were also significant. A total of 8.2 percent of respondents said they had attempted suicide within the past year, and 21.5 percent reported self-harm attempts.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic entered an endemic phase, there has been a noticeable decrease in social withdrawal and runaway behavior. The percentage of those who had ever run away from home dropped to 27.7 percent, down 4.9 percentage points over three years. The most common reason cited for running away was “conflict with family” at 69.5 percent.
One in four at-risk adolescents, or 25.8 percent, reported experiences of social withdrawal. This figure sharply dropped, by 20.9 percentage points, from 46.7 percent in 2021. Among those who withdrew, 69.5 percent stayed home without going out for less than one month.
However, social isolation remains high among at-risk youth, with 43.5 percent reporting feelings of isolation, compared to 14 percent among general adolescents, according to the 2023 Survey on the Human Rights of Children and Adolescents.
More than half the respondents agreed with statements such as “I have few people to talk to” and “I feel alone.”
At-risk youth were also frequently exposed to various risks. One out of five, or 19.7 percent, reported being victims of violence from friends or peers, an increase of 3.8 percentage points over three years. The rate of experiencing sexual violence or stalking rose to 6.3 percent, up 2 percentage points from 2021.
When asked about desired support services, the most common responses were job provision at 77 percent, financial support at 74.9 percent and vocational training or certification programs at 74.6 percent.
To support at-risk youth leaving care facilities, the ministry will implement a service to open seizure-protected bank accounts — “Happiness Keeper Accounts” — starting next month to prevent the garnishment of their independence support allowances, which provide 500,000 won ($347) per month.
In addition, the ministry plans to improve the system so that even if youth do not apply for the allowance immediately after leaving care, they can apply within five years.
The number of dedicated counselors for high-risk youth deemed to be at risk of suicide or self-harm will increase from 105 this year to more than 240 by 2029. Arts and culture therapy programs including activities such as dance and music will also expand, starting with pilot programs this month.
“We will work to identify youth in need of help early and provide professional counseling, while also expanding tailored support such as housing and employment assistance,” said Hwang Yoon-jung, the ministry's director-general for youth and family policy at the ministry.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG JONG-HOON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)