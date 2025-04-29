 Companies seek recovery of $2 million in contract model fees from Kim Soo-hyun
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Companies seek recovery of $2 million in contract model fees from Kim Soo-hyun

Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 16:29
Actor Kim Soo-hyun cries at a news conference in western Seoul on March 31. [NEWS1]

Actor Kim Soo-hyun cries at a news conference in western Seoul on March 31. [NEWS1]

 
Actor Kim Soo-hyun has been sued by two companies that contracted him as an advertisement model, according to a YTN report on Tuesday.
 
The companies who previously signed with Kim have taken legal action against the actor and his agency Goldmedalist, seeking the return of modeling fees as well as damages. The company names were not disclosed.
 

Related Article

 
The amount the companies seek in total is reported to be around 3 billion won ($2.08 million).
 
A third company is reportedly reviewing legal measures after terminating their contract with Kim, citing breach of trust.
 
Attorney Park Sung-woo of Wooree Law Firm told YTN star that Kim has signed advertising model contracts with 15 brands, with each contract estimated at 1 billion to 1.2 billion won.
 
He added that although those initiating legal action are usually reluctant to publicize their moves against a contractor, once other parties with similar contracts become aware of the action, they tend to sue as well.
 
If all 15 companies follow suit, the entire amount sought from Kim could come to over 10 billion won.
 
Kim has been facing widespread public contempt after being accused of having been in a romantic relationship with late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was a child, which he denied in a press conference last month.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags kim soo-hyun kim sae-ron

More in Social Affairs

Man arrested for throwing fit at SKT store over SIM shortage

Daegu resident recounts first sign of wildfire as investigation continues

143 Entertainment CEO accused of indecently assaulting child

'Social and psychological murder': 17-year-old indicted on charges of child pornography

Companies seek recovery of $2 million in contract model fees from Kim Soo-hyun

Related Stories

[VIDEO] Kim Soo-hyun's full press conference

Kim Soo-hyun denies claims of long-term relationship with late actor Kim Sae-ron

Brands pull Kim Soo-hyun ads amid Kim Sae-ron allegations

Kim Soo-hyun reportedly dated fellow actor during military service, complicating allegations

How does Korea's society treat celebrities in crisis? A new case raises questions
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)