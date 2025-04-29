Companies seek recovery of $2 million in contract model fees from Kim Soo-hyun
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 16:29
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Actor Kim Soo-hyun has been sued by two companies that contracted him as an advertisement model, according to a YTN report on Tuesday.
The companies who previously signed with Kim have taken legal action against the actor and his agency Goldmedalist, seeking the return of modeling fees as well as damages. The company names were not disclosed.
The amount the companies seek in total is reported to be around 3 billion won ($2.08 million).
A third company is reportedly reviewing legal measures after terminating their contract with Kim, citing breach of trust.
Attorney Park Sung-woo of Wooree Law Firm told YTN star that Kim has signed advertising model contracts with 15 brands, with each contract estimated at 1 billion to 1.2 billion won.
He added that although those initiating legal action are usually reluctant to publicize their moves against a contractor, once other parties with similar contracts become aware of the action, they tend to sue as well.
If all 15 companies follow suit, the entire amount sought from Kim could come to over 10 billion won.
Kim has been facing widespread public contempt after being accused of having been in a romantic relationship with late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was a child, which he denied in a press conference last month.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)