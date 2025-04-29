 Daegu wildfire on Mount Hamji edges closer to Palgeo Fortress historical site
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 11:03 Updated: 29 Apr. 2025, 11:04
Palgeo Fortress located on Mount Hamji in Daegu [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

The wildfire on Mount Hamji in Daegu has spread near the Palgeo Fortress, an ancient structure that dates back to the Three Kingdoms period (57 B.C.-668 A.D.) on Tuesday, according to forestry authorities.
 
The fire started around 2 p.m. on Monday, eventually spreading rapidly to trigger a Level 3 response from fire authorities. It had affected 260 hectares (642 acres) as of 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The containment rate was 92 percent as of 10 a.m., according to the Korea Forest Service.
 

Palgeo Fortress, located on Mount Hamji, is a stone-walled summit fortress thought to have been made in the Three Kingdoms period and primarily used during the Unified Silla period (668-935).
 
The state designated the fortress as a cultural heritage site in 2023 for both its historical and academic value as a strategic military stronghold used to protect Silla.
 
"Since the fortress itself is built of stone, direct damage from the wildfire is expected to be minimal," a forestry official said.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
