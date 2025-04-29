Daegu resident recounts first sign of wildfire as investigation continues
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 17:18 Updated: 29 Apr. 2025, 17:22
While tending his field in Buk District, Daegu, a 63-year-old resident surnamed Kwon spotted smoke rising from a nearby mountain — a sight that would mark the beginning of a wildfire that burned for nearly a day and scorched over 642 acres.
"When I checked my pockets and realized my phone was missing, I asked a nearby resident to report the fire quickly," Kwon said.
Kwon was the first person to spot the wildfire that broke out around 2:01 p.m. on Monday on Mount Hamji in Daegu’s Buk District.
"It reminded me of the large-scale wildfires that swept through North Gyeongsang last month," Kwon said near the fire’s ignition point at noon on Tuesday. "I could see the flames rapidly coming down the mountain, carried by strong winds. As soon as I got the emergency alert message, I evacuated.
"Fortunately, when I returned, my fields and greenhouses were largely undamaged."
The wildfire started roughly halfway up Mount Hamji’s ridge and about 600 meters (1.968 feet) away from the nearest village, according to Buk District officials.
Although authorities had restricted access to the mountain since April 1, a narrow trail still allowed easy passage up to the ignition site.
Walking along a road that cut through farmland and climbing for about 30 minutes led to the scorched area.
Much of the terrain had burned, leaving few clues about how the fire began.
Smoke still rose from several spots. Signs of pine wilt disease control efforts were visible in the vicinity, along with several grave sites and greenhouses.
"Many people come here to ride mountain bikes, and local residents and hikers often pass through," Kwon said. "There is definitely a chance this was an accident."
Buk District authorities said they inspected the ignition site immediately after the fire was reported but found no evidence of negligence, such as cigarette butts.
"We investigated the site after hearing about the fire but did not find anything unusual," a Buk District official said. "No pine wilt control work took place in the immediate area that day either. Workers were active about one kilometer away, but they were not even aware that a fire had broken out."
The district noted that closed-circuit cameras are installed only at the village entrance, making it difficult to identify any suspects.
No eyewitness reports of suspicious individuals have been filed, according to forestry authorities.
Daegu officials plan to thoroughly investigate the cause of the fire. Mount Hamji, along with other forest areas across the city, had been subject to an entry ban since April 1.
"It is practically impossible to station officers along every narrow mountain trail," a Daegu city official said. "However, if a suspect is caught, penalties will be heavier because entering restricted forest zones is a separate offense."
Firefighting crews completely contained the blaze at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, about 23 hours after it began.
The wildfire impacted an estimated 642 acres. No casualties have been reported, and property damage is still under investigation, though officials expect it will be minimal.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAEK KYUNG-SEO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)