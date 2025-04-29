Helicopter operations resume as firefighters continue to battle Daegu wildfire
Published: 29 Apr. 2025, 09:30
Firefighting authorities resumed helicopter operations as a wildfire on Mount Hamji in Buk District, Daegu, continued into its second day. As of 8 a.m., 82 percent of the fire has been put out, according to the Korea Forest Service.
According to the Korea Forest Service on Tuesday, authorities began dispatching 51 firefighting helicopters, 1,388 personnel and 204 pieces of equipment to the wildfire site in Nogok-dong and Joya-dong as soon as the sun rose.
Winds at the site were reported to be mild as of 6:17 a.m., averaging less than 1 meter per second (2.2 miles per hour), with forecasts predicting wind speeds between 1 and 3 meters per second in the afternoon.
The wildfire initially broke out at 2:01 p.m. on Monday in Mount Hamji in Nogok-dong, and quickly spread to nearby Joya-dong due to strong winds.
Authorities escalated their response to the highest alert of Level 3 about four hours after the fire broke out, at 6 p.m. A large number of helicopters, personnel and equipment were deployed to contain the fire.
After sunset, firefighting operations shifted to a nighttime strategy. A total of 1,515 personnel, including members of the airborne firefighting unit and special forest fire disaster teams, along with 15 high-performance firefighting vehicles and 398 additional pieces of equipment, worked overnight to suppress the fire and build firebreaks.
As of 4 a.m. on Tuesday, the fire in Nogok-dong and Joya-dong was 60 percent contained, with the affected area estimated at 244 hectares (603 acres).
Of the total fire line measuring 11.8 kilometers (7.33 miles), about 4.7 kilometers remained uncontained.
"The dry weather accelerated the spread of the fire, and the rugged terrain without forest roads made it difficult to advance during nighttime operations," the Korea Forest Service said. "We are making every effort to extinguish the main fire."
Meanwhile, the entrances and exits of the Bukdaegu IC on the Gyeongbu Expressway have been reopened as of 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The Bukdaegu IC had been shut down at 4 p.m. on Monday due to the wildfire.
